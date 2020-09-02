They relate in particular to the number of “thermal strainers“which exist in France.”These are homes that consume too much energy due to lack of effective insulation“, specifies journalist Sandrine Aramon. 17% of housing in France would be too energy intensive, or 11 million French. These are mainly individual houses and the private park. Rural areas are the most affected, the worst-rated departments being Niévre, Creuse and Cantal.

It is possible to make an energy performance diagnosis. This tool rates homes from A to G, according to energy consumption and CO2 emission rate. Today, only 6.6% of homes are rated A and B. If changing an obsolete window or boiler has a cost, these small changes can do a lot: in France, the home as a whole is responsible for 19% greenhouse gas emissions.

