Energy | Has the electricity price base been seen? The cheapest fixed-term contract costs a good 11 cents

The contract, valid for the time being, now costs just over 12 cents per kilowatt hour at its lowest.

Long the continued decrease in the price of fixed-term electricity contracts seems to have stopped. According to the Energy Agency’s price comparison of contracts, the cheapest fixed-price fixed-term contract sells electricity for 11.19 cents per kilowatt hour.

The cheapest contract offer was also the same a week ago. The contract is sold by Vihreë älläenergia. It is biennial.

Fixed-term electricity contracts have become cheaper for practically two months straight. For example, as recently as December 12, the cheapest contract traded electricity for 29 cents. Since then, the price per kilowatt hour has dropped by almost 18 cents.

Based on the electricity derivatives market, it seems that electricity contracts will not necessarily get cheaper in the near future.

Finland’s electricity futures are rather on a fine rise. Now electricity costs 10.4 cents per kilowatt-hour in the April-June futures trade in the Finnish region. The price includes 24 percent value added tax. A week ago, the price was 10.1 cents.

The electricity future for July–September now costs 9.4 cents, while a week ago the price was 8.9 cents.

For now The cheapest offer of the current contracts is currently 12.23 cents per kilowatt hour. The price in question is valid until the end of March.

The contract is sold by Vihreë älläenergia. After this, the price of the contract is determined based on the Finnish price of the electricity exchange. A margin of 3.56 cents is added to the monthly average price. The consumer can terminate the contract with a notice period of two weeks.

On the website of the Energy Agency, you can also find another offer valid until further notice, where the energy fee is less than 13 cents per kilowatt hour. The seller of the contract is Pohjois Karjalan Sähkö.

In the contract, the seller can change the price after one month after notifying the customer. The consumer can terminate the contract with a notice period of two weeks.

Exchange electricity the price has remained quite flat in recent weeks. During the last week, electricity has cost an average of 14.4 cents a day at its highest and just under 5 cents at its lowest.

In February, stock exchange electricity cost an average of 8.8 cents per kilowatt hour. Exchange electricity has been cheaper at the beginning of the year than last year’s January-February average.