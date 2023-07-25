Nfter an unexpectedly strong second quarter, the energy group RWE is raising its targets for the current year. The group surprisingly announced on Tuesday evening in Essen that the basis is good business with water, biomass and gas as well as energy trading. “Against this background, the Executive Board of RWE AG today raised the earnings forecast for the 2023 financial year,” the company said.

RWE benefited from the short-term use of power plants and the higher margins that could be achieved. In addition, compared to the previous year, energy trading was burdened by the sanctions on Russian hard coal deliveries. RWE also published preliminary figures for the first half of the year. The shares of the Dax group rose by 3.5 percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra closing price.

Management now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (via Ebitda) of between 7.1 and 7.7 billion euros, instead of the previous 5.8 to 6.4 billion euros. The adjusted net result should reach 3.3 to 3.8 billion euros instead of the previous 2.2 to 2.7 billion euros. In the first six months, the Essen-based company earned over 4.5 billion euros from operations and 2.6 billion euros in adjusted net income, so the second half of the year is likely to be somewhat weaker. RWE intends to present the final figures for the first half of the year on August 10th.