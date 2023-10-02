“Geothermal energy, which is often ignored, and instead would have an extraordinary potential throughout the country, in Tuscany today it gives us 34% of the production that is consumed in terms of energy and we can reach 50%. Often this idea of ​​’no’ committees in this country is devastating, in this respect we must move forward with great determination”. Thus Eugenio Giani, president of the Tuscany Region, during the round table ‘The great driving infrastructures of the country’ at the Festival of the Regions held in Turin.

“There is too much infrastructural backwardness: between Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche I see a need for planning that has been missing” in central Italy, says Giani also referring to the connection between the Adriatic and the Tyrrhenian Sea. We also need parking and rapid mass transport in cities, “I relaunch this challenge, we are behind Europe”.