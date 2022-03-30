Energy Germany raises energy sector readiness, but Finland sees no need for it – How to prepare for the closure of Russia’s gas tap

The market fears that Russia’s demand for gas payments in rubles could lead to a cessation of gas supplies to Europe.

Finland does not yet see the need to increase the authorities’ preparedness due to the threat of disruption of gas supplies to Russia.

Germany announced on Wednesday that it will move to a warning state, where a crisis team made up of authorities will monitor gas flows and stocks on a daily basis. In addition, the country’s Minister of Economy and Climate Robert Habeck urged households and businesses to reduce gas use.

The reason for this is Russia’s demand that future gas supplies be paid in rubles. Western countries have refused to do so, and the market is speculating that this could give Russia a reason to cut off gas supplies to the EU. Russia is the EU’s main gas supplier. 40 percent of the gas used in Germany this year has come from Russia.

As a precautionary measure, Germany declared an early warning state, the lowest of the three crisis levels in the EU Security of Supply Regulation. According to the Regulation, this refers to a situation where the authorities have concrete, serious and reliable information that the gas supply situation is likely to deteriorate significantly.

In practice, this only means increasing the state of preparedness of the authorities. At the third level, the emergency level, authorities could start regulating gas demand to secure the supply of gas to the most critical functions of society, such as homes and hospitals.

In Finland there is no need for a similar declaration, says the Director General of the Energy Department of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Riku Huttunen.

“EU law allows for such an early warning. The aim is to warn the market and operators of a gas supply disruption. There really is no such situation, ”he says.

“As for Finland, I would say that we are preparing for different situations anyway.”

Also Most of the natural gas used in Finland comes from Russia. Every four years, the Security of Supply Center draws up an emergency plan in the event of a gas supply disruption.

According to the latest plan, made in 2018, “the most challenging situation in Finland would be that for some reason gas supplies from Russia to Finland would be suspended altogether for a longer period of time”.

In such a situation, other alternative fuels should be used in Finland.

“If there were any problems with the use of alternative fuels, it is estimated that it would be very detrimental to customers. The biggest disadvantage would be in winter, during long periods of frost, when the need for heating is greatest, ”the plan states.

According to the plan, however, Finland is sufficiently prepared for various risk scenarios.

Law according to which the authorities must ensure the supply of gas to so-called protected customers in the event of a disruption. In Finland, it refers to detached houses and other residential properties that directly use natural gas. They account for only about one percent of total gas consumption. In most buildings, gas cannot be replaced by other fuels.

According to the emergency plan, during a long-term disruption, liquefied natural gas imported by ships and biogas from biogas plants connected to the grid would be supplied to households.

After the completion of the plan, Finland’s security of supply has further improved, as the Baltic Connector gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia has been put into operation. As a result, lng imported into the Baltics can also be piped to Finland, and a large gas storage facility in Latvia is also in use. Its occupancy rate is now better than the EU average, at 33% full.

“The energy supply of protected customers is well protected. A private citizen does not have to worry about heating, ”says the CEO of the gas network company Gasgrid Finland Olli Sipilä.

According to the Energy Agency, most of the gas consumption in Finland can be quickly replaced by other forms of energy or by switching to substitute fuel. Alternative fuels are primarily light and heavy fuel oil. Where gas is specifically needed, substitute fuels include lng and biogas.

Two thirds of gas in Finland is used by industry, especially the chemical and forest industries. One major user is Neste, which makes hydrogen from natural gas that it needs to refine its fuels.

Companies are responsible for their own preparations. Depending on the company and the process, how easily natural gas is substitutable.

“Alternating or interrupting production can also be an alternative to a natural gas supply disruption,” the Security of Supply Centre’s emergency plan states.