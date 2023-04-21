Energy | Germany plans to ban the installation of most new oil and gas heating systems

The purpose of the ban is to reduce greenhouse emissions, but it is feared that it will hit poor economies hard.

Germany plans to ban the installation of most new oil and gas heating systems starting in 2024. The news agency Reuters and a British newspaper report on the plan, among others The Guardian.

The German government approved the proposal on Wednesday, and the Bundestag is scheduled to vote on it in June. The plan has been pushed forward especially by the economy minister of the green party Robert Habeck.

Chairman of the FDP party, which promotes the interests of companies, Minister of Finance Christian Lindner however, has said that he supports the proposal only if changes are made to it. According to Lindner, the budget required to implement the plan is too large for Germany’s strict debt management system.

I forbid the purpose is to reduce greenhouse emissions.

It is feared that the ban will hit low-income households hard, although it would not apply to people over 80, whose financial situation is difficult.

Failure to comply with the ban would result in a fine of 5,000 euros.

Currently, about half of German households heat their homes with gas and almost a quarter with oil. The German government outlined last month that almost all new heating systems should run on at least 65 percent renewable energy from 2024.

Households are going to be attracted to the use of renewable energy with price reductions and “climate bonuses” for those who switch to climate-friendly systems voluntarily.

Germany’s goal is to be carbon neutral by 2045.