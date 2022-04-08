Energy Germany may continue to use lignite because of war – Majority of Germans say government action on gas is inadequate

“The closure of nuclear power plants is a serious mistake,” says Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder.

German the top government ministers in charge of energy and the economy Robert Habeck and the Secretary of State Annalena Baerbockhave for some time been considering extending the life of lignite in Germany due to the war in Ukraine, said Frankfurter Allgemeine magazines on Friday.

Until recently, the news would have seemed like a weak April Fool’s week after April Fool’s Day. The use of lignite has high CO2 emissions. Lignite is an old layer of peat and has a low energy content.

Minister for Economic Affairs in the Land of Brandenburg Jörg Steinbach confirms to the magazine that the extension of the life of the lignite mines near Cottbus is on display.

According to him, the life of the mines, which were closed at the beginning of October, has been extended due to bottlenecks in other forms of energy. Coal would be used instead of gas to generate electricity, and the amount of gas imported from Russia could be reduced.

The EU has put pressure on Poland to abandon lignite, and China’s lignite mines are also a major climate concern.

Germany has received much criticism for its decision to refuse a sudden cut off fossil energy imports from Russia, as German industry and even infrastructure are deeply dependent on it, Habeck said on Monday. A large part of German homes are also heated by Russian natural gas.

However, according to Habeck, Germany is working hard to gradually reduce the use of Russian fossil energy.

Germany has set a timetable for abandoning coal before the start of the Russian offensive war, and in the past the Greens have wanted to rush it. Launched in December, the government, made up of Greens, Demar and Liberals, set a goal for Germany to phase out coal by 2030.

German The decision made 11 years ago to close all nuclear power plants is gaining increasing criticism within the country as well. The last reactors are scheduled to shut down this year.

According to Habeck, his ministry has investigated whether the lifespan of nuclear power plants could be extended due to the Russian war. However, according to the ministry, the decommissioning of nuclear power plants can no longer be sensibly reversed. There would be difficulties, for example, in obtaining nuclear fuel.

However, not everyone swallows the explanation. The Prime Minister of Bavaria Markus Söderwhich competed a year ago for the Christian Democrat Chancellery Armin Laschetin demanded the government this week to withdraw nuclear power.

According to Söder, some experts believe that it would still be possible.

“The closure of nuclear power plants is a serious mistake,” Söder told the TV channel In an interview with ZDF.

In many opinion polls released this week reveal that a large proportion of Germans are critical of their government’s efforts to stop the war in Ukraine.

TV channel published by ZDF in the survey 52% consider the German government’s efforts to get rid of Russia’s dependence insufficient.

A clear majority of Germans, 75 percent, support either a temporary or permanent 130-hour hour limit on the highways. Many German motorways do not have speed limits, which increases fuel consumption in the country.

28% of Germans are in favor of a sudden halt in Russian fossil fuel imports. 54% only want to stop it when energy supply is otherwise secured.