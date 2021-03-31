Energy Germany abandons nuclear power and coal, unpublished report says it will be really expensive for taxpayers

According to an audit report, the German Ministry of Economic Affairs is too optimistic about energy translation.

German energy translation is proving to be more expensive than expected, according to an unpublished report seen by the news agency Reuters. Chancellor Angela Merkelin the decision to abandon nuclear power by 2022 following the Fukushima nuclear disaster has forced a fundamental overhaul of the sector.

According to the report, Germany should reform its taxation so that it can repair its energy system, which has now caused German electricity prices to rise to the highest in Europe and increased the risk of power outages. Exemptions have been granted to some industries for some of the costs of supporting the deployment of wind and solar energy. However, households suffer from taxes and other charges on energy conversion. At present, Germans pay 43% more for their electricity than the average EU citizen.

According to Reuters, the agency’s report serves as a warning of the state of energy translation as the Germans prepare for their September elections.

The report also warns of imminent energy shortages as plants prepare to shut down their last nuclear reactors and the government encourages a retreat from coal. According to the report, there would be a 4.5 gigawatt deficit in electricity generation between 2022 and 2025, equivalent to ten coal-fired power plants.

The report states that the German Ministry of Economic Affairs’ approach to energy translation has been too optimistic and, in some cases, even unbelievable. The government’s strategy is to improve cross-border energy transport to alleviate local and temporary energy shortages.