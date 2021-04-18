Energy Geothermal energy is renewed, but the well can still get cold at times – This is how the increasingly popular geothermal wells work

However, there is enough heat in the soil from the point of view of humanity indefinitely when the wells are properly dimensioned.

Geothermal heat is now popular. 25,000 kilometers of geothermal wells have already been drilled in Finland, estimates the Executive Director of the Finnish Heat Pump Association Jussi Hirvonen.

The depth of a typical well is now about 300 meters, but before that drilled shorter ones. In total, there are already 120,000–130,000 wells. The growth is brisk. This year, Hirvonen estimates that about 2,500 more kilometers of heat wells will be drilled.