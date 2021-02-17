Gregory Pastor CGT GE coordinator

The purely financial logic of General Electric, guided from the United States, strikes all its European subsidiaries. The works councils of these have decided to write to the presidents of the European parliamentary groups: if the social breakdown continues, there will be no going back. Grégory Pastor, secretary of the European GE Power committee and CGT GE coordinator, is co-signatory of the alert.

Is GE’s situation in Europe as catastrophic as in France?

Gregory Pastor That’s 3,500 direct job cuts, not to mention the unreplaced positions and the dramatic consequences for subcontractors and suppliers. But it is true that France is the country where GE is most established, with 16,000 employees. This social breakdown, guided by purely financial reasons, only allowed to generate 1% additional margin for the parent company… They are trying to pit the subsidiaries of the countries against each other. For example, the nuclear power plant repair service in Belgium is closing with the argument that the French subsidiary, already bloodless, could take it over. We are opposed, when we need cooperation. But that does not work and all the European works councils are unanimous on this observation.

For you, is this observation as social as it is strategic?

Gregory Pastor The two are linked. GE, in Europe, supplies well 30% of the equipment of the energy sector. The group is crucial in nuclear, steam, coal, gas, biomass, desalination, wind power, hydraulics, energy panels… and I am surely forgetting some. The Grid subsidiary is the last company in Europe capable of manufacturing an electricity grid. The group is indeed strategic. The problem is, all the research and development is done in the United States for the American market. There, for example, they rely exclusively on gas to decarbonize, which Joe Biden has just reaffirmed. In Europe, the strategy is rather on the global reduction of emissions. The result: there is no more innovation aimed at European needs, where GE is no longer developing anything internally. This is why at the CGT, it is said that it is not so much the industry that pollutes as its financialization. If job cuts continue, if know-how continues to disappear, European citizens will soon no longer be able to choose their energy of tomorrow. It is the energy sovereignty of Europe that is in danger, we will end up dependent on the industrial strategy of the United States. The stake is therefore also clearly democratic. But, for this debate to exist, we must stop all current social plans at GE, because there will soon be no turning back.

Is that why you are appealing to European parliamentarians?

Gregory Pastor We are all concerned. Energy should not be a commodity like any other; in fact, the reconquest of this industrial sector is all the more crucial. Remember the precedent of surgical masks. The next time we fight over equipment on the tarmac of an airport, will it be to recover enough to restart plants? We have therefore written to all the presidents of the European parliamentary groups so that the States stop behaving like passive consumers, while they have their hands on public procurement.

How do you judge the attitude of Bercy and the French government?

Gregory Pastor Is there an industrial file on which Bruno Le Maire has looked which did not end in disaster? We have a fundamental disagreement. The government defends the dismantling of EDF, while we are campaigning for the creation of a large economic interest group that would bring together all companies and public players in the energy sector to create cooperation and provide themselves with the means a real energy and industrial strategy. And so that citizens take hold of these crucial issues, we are asking for the organization of a major national debate on France’s energy choices, in which we, at the CGT, are ready to play our full part.