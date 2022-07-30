Energy | Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia

The company justified its actions by “violating the terms of sale”.

Russian the gas company Gazprom has suspended gas supplies to Latvia. According to the company, the reason for cutting off the gas is a violation of the terms of sale.

“Today, Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia… due to a violation of trade terms,” ​​the company said on Saturday on the Telegram messaging service.

On Wednesday, the energy giant cut gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to around 20 percent of its capacity. Gazprom announced on Monday that gas supplies would be cut to 33 million cubic meters per day on Wednesday. The amount is about half of what the company delivered after the outage that ended last week.

The reason for the ten-day outage was said to be maintenance.

EU countries have accused Russia of taking retaliatory measures due to the sanctions. In Germany, for example, it is believed that the gas cuts are a countermeasure to economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries because of its war of aggression against Ukraine.