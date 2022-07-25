Energy | Gazprom cuts gas supplies in Nord Stream again

According to the German government’s understanding, the gas cut is not due to the technical reasons announced by the Russian company.

Gas supplies The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will be cut again from Wednesday, the Russian gas company Gazprom announced on Monday. After that, 33 million cubic meters of gas per day will be delivered through the pipeline, which is about a fifth of its capacity.

According to the company, one of the gas turbines has to be stopped due to a technical fault.

According to the German government, there are no technical grounds for reducing gas flows.

“According to the information we have received, there is no technical reason for reducing deliveries,” said a spokesman for the German Ministry of Economy.

Last last week, Russia restored gas supplies to 40 percent of Nord Stream’s capacity after a ten-day outage. The reason for the outage was said to be a maintenance break.

The gas flow returned to approximately 40 percent of the pipe’s capacity, i.e. the level it was at before the maintenance break. Deliveries were also cut due to maintenance work in June.

In Germany, the gas cuts are believed to be a response to economic sanctions imposed on Russia over its war of aggression against Ukraine.

the European Commission has begun to prepare for the fact that Russia will partially or completely close the gas taps. The Commission proposes that all EU member states should aim to reduce gas demand by 15 percent from the beginning of August to the end of March.

For example, Greece has announced its opposition to the Commission’s plan. Hungary, on the other hand, has announced that it wants to buy more natural gas from Russia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto traveled to Russia last week, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised the two countries’ bilateral relationship and said that Russia is considering Hungary’s request.

The energy ministers of the European Union will meet on Tuesday in Brussels regarding the natural gas savings target.