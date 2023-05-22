Energy | Gasum terminated Gazprom’s natural gas procurement contract due to the ruble dispute – Russia stopped supplies already a year ago

The Russian company demanded payment in rubles, but Gasum did not agree. Gasum and Gazprom’s liquefied natural gas agreement is still valid.

in Finland Gasum, which sells Russian natural gas, has terminated its long-term supply contract for pipeline natural gas from the Russian Gazprom Export, Gasum says in its press release.

Gazprom has already suspended deliveries of natural gas transported via pipelines to Gasum in May of last year.

The termination applies only to natural gas brought via pipelines. Gasum’s procurement contract for liquefied natural gas is still valid, and through that, liquefied natural gas will still come to Finland.

Russian company demanded in April of last year that Gasum should pay the agreed payments in rubles instead of euros in the future. Gasum did not accept the claim regarding the pipeline natural gas contract.

The company took the matter to arbitration.

In November, the arbitration court stated that Gasum is not obliged to pay payments in rubles. It was also urged that the companies should continue bilateral negotiations.

The companies have not reached a solution, which is why Gasum terminated the pipeline natural gas procurement contract on Monday.