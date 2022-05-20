Energy Gasum has been answered quietly from Russia – gas supply may end late on Friday evening

The supply of gas for the summer has been ensured for all Gasum’s own customers. So, for example, gas drivers or gas heaters do not have to worry.

In Finland Gasum, which sells Russian natural gas, has still not received any information from Russia about the fate of gas supplies, Gasum’s CEO Mika Wiljanen tells HS on Friday morning.

“Based on the overall assessment, we consider it likely that the gas supply will be cut off late Friday evening or Saturday,” Wiljanen says.

Gasum has not received any information about the gas cut, but Wiljanen said that this is presumed to be the case, among other things, because the gas in Poland and Bulgaria was also cut off at the end of April, when Gazprom’s demands were not met.

Gas the possible disconnection is linked to disputes between Gasum and the Russian gas company Gazprom. In April, Gazprom demanded that Gasum pay the ruble agreed in the purchase agreement. The first ruble payment would be due on Friday.

According to Gasum, Gazprom has made other claims against Gasum.

Gasum did not accept the claim for ruble payments and the company also has other “significant disagreements” with other Gazprom claims.

The policy related to Finland’s NATO application is probably also involved. Gazprom, which sells Russian gas, is a state-owned company.

“In recent months, Gazprom’s demands have increased for non-ruble payments,” says Wiljanen.

Gasum announced at the beginning of the week that it would demand an arbitration of the contract dispute.

“On Thursday, we received the appropriate response that Gazprom denies Gasum’s claims,” ​​Wiljanen says.

Contractual issues have been discussed in traditional paper letters.

Have the companies had any other normal messaging, such as email?

“These are issues related to arbitration, and I can’t comment on that,” Wiljanen says.

Gasumin according to which gas users do not have to worry about gas availability, at least during the summer. Gasum has secured the availability of gas for its own customers with gas coming through the Baltic Connector pipeline under the Gulf of Finland, which is obtained from Inčukalns’ large gas storage facility in Latvia and the floating storage facility in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

In winter, the capacity of the Baltic Connector can be a problem. According to Wiljanen, the use of gas during the winter heating season has been at most about three times the capacity of the pipeline.

Gasgrid, which is responsible for the gas transmission network, is renting a large lng terminal vessel for the winter to receive and store liquefied natural gas.

Gasumin The market share of gas sold in Finland is about 60 percent.

Most of the natural gas coming to Finland is used by industry and the largest single user is Neste’s Porvoon refinery. Neste has bought its gas from Gasum.

The forest industry and bakeries, for example, also use a lot of gas. It has been an efficient and relatively low-emission way to produce the steam and furnace heat needed by paper machines.

In industry, the energy use of gas can often be replaced by oil with small changes. The bigger problem is the chemical industry, where gas is used as a raw material. For example, the hydrogen needed for oil refining is usually made from natural gas. Neste has investigated the replacement of natural gas, or methane, with propane if necessary.

Gas also used to produce district heating. In some cities, gas is also used to heat detached houses, and in Finland there is also a gas distribution network for gas cars. The supply of gas to household customers is secured by law.

The natural gas market is currently subject to great uncertainty throughout Europe. Russia has also made demands on gas buyers in other countries. The price of gas has been about 4-5 times the usual price level since the end of the autumn.

It is not possible to quickly replace pipeline gas from Russia with lng imported from ships, for example.

