Energy | G7 countries: The phase-out of fossil fuels is accelerated, not a new limit

G7 countries have said that they will give up fossil fuels even faster than before and urge other countries to do the same.

However, the climate ministers of Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States who met in Japan did not set new limits for phasing out polluting energy sources such as coal.

According to the ministers’ statement, the carbon neutrality of the energy systems would be achieved in 2050 at the latest.

The foreign ministers of the G7 group, in turn, are scheduled to start discussions in Japan on Sunday. The agenda of the meeting, which continues until Tuesday, presumably includes at least the war in Ukraine.