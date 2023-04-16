Monday, April 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | G7 countries: The phase-out of fossil fuels is accelerated, not a new limit

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Energy | G7 countries: The phase-out of fossil fuels is accelerated, not a new limit

The climate ministers did not set new limits for phasing out polluting energy sources, such as coal.

G7 countries have said that they will give up fossil fuels even faster than before and urge other countries to do the same.

However, the climate ministers of Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States who met in Japan did not set new limits for phasing out polluting energy sources such as coal.

According to the ministers’ statement, the carbon neutrality of the energy systems would be achieved in 2050 at the latest.

The foreign ministers of the G7 group, in turn, are scheduled to start discussions in Japan on Sunday. The agenda of the meeting, which continues until Tuesday, presumably includes at least the war in Ukraine.

#Energy #countries #phaseout #fossil #fuels #accelerated #limit

See also  Government debt Finnish government bond yields rise sharply, and “painful means” may be needed soon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the way: here’s who earns

April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the way: here's who earns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result