Energy | FT: Russia sanctions have increased the threat of an oil disaster

According to the CEO of the Norwegian marine insurance company Gard, the sanctions have increased the risk of not finding a payer for the environmental damage after the oil accident.

Russia the economic sanctions against have left thousands of oil tankers without liability insurance, warns the CEO of the Norwegian marine insurance company Gard.

CEO of Gardi Rolf Thore Roppestad says the British newspaper Financial Times in the interview, that the lack of insurance has increased the threat of an oil spill disaster. He is worried about the social and environmental disaster caused by the oil spill, which is just waiting to happen.

Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia’s Russian oil, as a result of which Western marine insurance companies do not grant insurance to ships carrying Russian oil.

Gardin Roppestad’s warning is a rare revelation of the unintended effects of sanctions.

Sanctions as a result, Russian oil is increasingly transported on the world’s seas by small, inexperienced companies on old ships whose insurance coverage is not generally known.

Roppestad estimated for the FT that several thousand tankers have moved since Russia invaded Ukraine to sail without insurance from traditional marine insurance companies. These mainly European and American companies have historically insured about 90 percent of the world’s maritime traffic.

The CEO of a Norwegian company is concerned about the reliability and ability of small and inexperienced companies to handle an oil spill or other accident. According to Roppestad, small companies increase the risk of not being able to pay for environmental and other damages after an accident.

A large part of the ships of small companies form the so-called shadow fleet. It consists of aging tankers with which Iran and Venezuela, which are subject to oil sanctions, have managed to circumvent the sanctions.

A big concern is, for example, the Juutinrauma between Denmark and Sweden. Russian oil is transported through the strait past Europe to India and China.

According to FT, 17–19-year-old tankers to Asia now pass through the strait. Tankers insured by western companies are not that old.

In December, there was a big traffic jam in front of the Bosphorus, when Turkey demanded additional guarantees from tankers passing through its territorial waters.