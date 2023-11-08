Green energy from recycling organic waste. In addition to compost, biomethane is obtained from the humid fraction, a renewable gas intended for electricity and heat production and for the transport sector. Massimo Centemero, director of the CIC – Italian Composting Consortium, explains to Adnkronos, on the sidelines of Ecomondo, the ecological transition exhibition, in the Rimini exhibition center until 10 November, the role of organic recycling in the production of renewable energy.

“We transform organic waste or organic waste, i.e. wet waste, the greenery of our gardens, some sewage sludge, some agro-industry residues, into compost and for about ten years also into biomethane: a dual production, made possible by having inserted aerobic digestion into the composting plants to produce biogas which then becomes biomethane. There is the suffix bio, because it derives from biological waste, but it is the same molecule that we use in our home kitchens or for transportation,” he explains.

“We have now exceeded 200 million cubic meters, the potential for our sector is around one billion cubic meters of biomethane that can be produced by 2030. This is the contribution in renewable energy”; while compost, the other product of this virtuous cycle, returning to the soil contributes to decarbonisation by reducing “the input of chemical consumption, energy consumption and carbon storage”.

The plant engineering

A supply chain that works but has room for improvement, in particular in terms of the quality of the separate collection of the wet fraction. “In Italy, more than 50 million inhabitants separate waste waste collection. There are 58 million of us, the ‘last mile’ is missing, that is, implementing this 10%, increasing collections, especially in certain territories, perhaps in the south, in large cities”. The plant engineering also responds well: “It is self-sufficient on a national level even if distributed unevenly in the individual territories, there are more plants in the north, then in the center and finally in the south. But our refusal does not go abroad.”

‘Alert’ on the quality of the collection

The situation is different on the quality front because “the dirtier the organic material, therefore richer in impurities, the more difficult it is to produce compost and biomethane, because the plants reduce yields and increase waste and costs. It’s one of the problems we’re working on. We also launched a kind of alert today, because we are noticing in the last 3-4 years that the harvest has been worsening from a quality point of view even if we are not at the ‘red light’ yet”.

How to act on this front? “I think we should intervene above all with communication campaigns to citizens. And since we in the workforce do not have an EPR system, i.e. a system of extended producer responsibility, we do not have enough budget to create awareness campaigns; I think it should be the central body that allocates it. Also because there is an advantage of 1 to 3, that is, you spend 1 and save 3, because the waste is cleaner, you have less waste and therefore less costs”.