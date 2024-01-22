CALIFORNIA. The Caltech (California Institute of Technology) SSPD-1 mission concluded by demonstrating the ability to transmit solar energy wirelessly from space to Earth.

SSPD-1 (Space Solar Power Demonstrator) was launched on January 3, 2023 to demonstrate and test three technological innovations that are among those needed to make space solar power a reality.

Over the course of ten months, this “test bed” demonstrated the ability to transmit energy wirelessly into space; measured the efficiency, lifetime and operation of a number of different types of solar cells in space; and tested the design of a lightweight, deployable structure to deliver and support solar cells and energy transmitters, Caltech said in a statement.

Engineers carefully lower a portion of the Space Solar Power Demonstrator onto the Vigoride spacecraft

The mission cut communications with Earth on November 11. The Vigoride-5 vehicle that hosted SSPD-1 will remain in orbit to continue testing and demonstrating the vehicle's microwave electrothermal engines that use distilled water as a propellant. Eventually, it will leave orbit and disintegrate in Earth's atmosphere.

Now that SSPD-1's space mission has ended, engineers on Earth “are celebrating the testbed's successes and learning important lessons that will help shape the future of space solar power.”



The prototype antenna panel for the power transmitter assembly demonstrating the flexibility of the unit. Each orange square on the yellow tile is an antenna that must be driven by a single transmitter.

“Affordable solar energy beamed from space to light up the world is still a future prospect,” said Caltech president and physics professor Thomas Rosenbaum. “But this crucial mission has demonstrated that this is an achievable future.”

The other projects on energy transmission from space

Space-based solar facilities that deliver massive amounts of clean, renewable energy to Earth via microwaves were first conceived more than 50 years ago, and scientists have noted that these setups are not limited by cloud cover or the Sun's cycle .

Last year, the Japanese space agency JAXA announced plans to build a commercial-scale solar power plant in space by 2025, while the European Space Agency (ESA) is also aiming for a development project through its Solaris program .

JAXA first managed to transmit solar energy via microwave in 2015, transmitting 1.8 kilowatts of power to a receiver 55 meters away – roughly the same amount of electricity it takes to run a kettle.

Last year, scientists at the University of Pennsylvania discovered how to double the efficiency of an ultralight solar cell that could be used in space solar power plants.

Additionally, researchers at the University of Sydney, Australia, have invented a type of self-healing solar panel that is capable of recovering 100% of its original efficiency after being damaged by space radiation.





NASA's criticisms

Proponents of space solar power are criticizing a NASA report that offers a skeptical assessment of the technology's ability to provide low-cost green energy.

The report, released Jan. 10 by NASA's Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy (OTPS), examined two previously published projects for generating electrical energy in space and transmitting it to Earth via microwaves, known as space-based solar power (SBSP). The report calculated the life cycle costs of these systems and the greenhouse emissions their development would produce.

The report concluded that one plant would generate electricity at a cost of $0.61 per kilowatt hour, while the other would generate electricity at $1.59 per kilowatt hour. In contrast, land-based renewable systems, such as land-based wind, hydroelectric and solar power plants, produce energy at a cost of between $0.02 and $0.05 per kilowatt hour.

The report also found that the greenhouse gas “emissions intensity” of SBSP systems, or the amount of greenhouse gases produced by building and launching the systems, is much lower than the average of the current U.S. power grid, but similar to that of terrestrial renewable systems.

“We have found that these space solar energy projects are expensive. They are 12 to 80 times more expensive than a ground-based renewable energy system,” said Erica Rodgers, science and technology partnership forum manager in NASA's Office of the Chief Technologist, in a presentation at the AIAA SciTech Forum conference, where the agency published the report.

However, supporters of the SBSP have criticized NASA's cost assessment, particularly the assumptions used. The Space Frontier Foundation said the report shows that the U.S. government and companies should take the technology seriously, despite the basic model's conclusions. “This report dispels fears that space solar power is science fiction and demonstrates that NASA and the US government are recognizing the economic, climate-friendly benefits of global leadership in this new energy system,” said Sean Mahoney, the organization's executive director.

The idea of ​​Caltech

Like most solar space projects around the world, Caltech's is based on the idea of ​​drawing energy not from a few giant solar panels, but rather from thousands of small panels tightly connected to form a larger structure. In Caltech's case, each mini-panel would consist of 16 “tiles,” each of which would contain all the circuitry needed to convert sunlight hitting one side of the tile into microwave energy that is transmitted from the other side to the Earth's surface.





Microwave radiation, which is just one type of radio energy, is the beam of choice for space solar projects. This is because, unlike most other forms of energy, such as lasers, microwave beams can pass through clouds, moisture and other obstacles in Earth's atmosphere, ensuring that most of the energy reaches the ground . Furthermore, microwave beams can carry the necessary power at safe levels: the beams would be much less intense than those from a home microwave oven, equivalent to about a quarter of the typical intensity of sunlight hitting the ground. There is no risk of anything being “fried”.

The mission consisted of three main experiments, each testing a different technology:

– DOLCE (Deployable Ultralight Composite Deployable On-Orbit Experiment): a 1.8 meter by 1.8 meter structure demonstrating the new technical structure, packaging scheme and deployment mechanisms of the scalable modular spacecraft that will ultimately form a kilometer-sized constellation that will serve as a power plant.

– ALBA: a set of 32 different types of photovoltaic (PV) cells to enable an evaluation of cell types capable of withstanding the harshest space environments.

– MAPLE (Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment): a set of lightweight and flexible microwave power transmitters, based on custom integrated circuits with precise timing control to selectively concentrate power on two different receivers, in order to to demonstrate remote wireless power transmission in space.