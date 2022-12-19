Energy | Fortum, Uniper and Germany agree on the terms of Uniper’s sale – Fortum’s share price increases

Uniper pays back the four billion euro loan to Fortum and Fortum’s parent company guarantee of four billion euros is released.

FortumUniper and the German state have signed an agreement on the final terms by which Fortum will sell its Uniper holdings to the German state.

The stabilization package between the parties will be voted on later today at Uniper’s extraordinary general meeting. According to Fortum, a decision will be made at the meeting to increase Uniper’s share capital, after which the German government will buy all Uniper shares owned by Fortum.

Uniper will also pay back Fortum’s four billion euro loan and Fortum’s four billion euro parent company guarantee will be released.

The parties signed an agreement in principle on the sale of Uniper in September.

Fortum’s the share has risen in price by about 4 percent by 12 o’clock on Monday. Fortum’s share has depreciated by almost 45 percent during 2022.