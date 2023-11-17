Energy | Fortum is investigating the possibilities of building nuclear power in Sweden

Studsvik and Fortum are evaluating the possibilities of building small modular reactors or larger reactors.

Energy company Fortum and the Swedish nuclear technology company Studsvik have signed a letter of intent to clarify the conditions for building a new nuclear power plant in Sweden, Fortum says in its press release.

Studsvik and Fortum are evaluating the possibilities of building small modular reactors or larger reactors at Studsvik’s former nuclear power operations area near Nyköping.

In the first phase of the cooperation, the goal is to identify possible business models and technical solutions for further development. Any investment decisions will be made later.