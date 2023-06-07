Energy | Fortum buys Swedish Telge Energi for 39 million euros

Telge Energi is one of Sweden’s 10 largest electricity retailers.

Energy company Fortum says it will buy the Swedish electricity supplier Telge Energi.

The debt-free purchase price is approximately SEK 450 million (EUR 39 million). The seller is the Telge company owned by the municipality of Södertälje in Stockholm county.

The acquisition requires the permission of the Swedish Competition Authority and the approval of the Södertälje Municipal Board and the Municipal Council. Fortum expects to close the deal during the third quarter.

Go ahead Energi is one of Sweden’s 10 largest electricity retailers and has more than 150,000 customer contracts. The customer base mainly consists of retail customers and households, Fortum says in its press release.

Last year, Telge Energi supplied 1.8 terawatt hours of electricity, and the company’s EBITDA was approximately SEK 23 million (approximately two million euros). The company has about one hundred employees.

According to Fortum, the acquisition supports its strategy and strengthens its position as an energy supplier to consumers and companies in the Nordic countries.