Energy | Fortum and Helen interested in building small nuclear power plants in Finland

Small nuclear power is now happening quickly. Fortum is launching a major study on the conditions for construction, and Helen is also interested in small power plants. However, the slowness of the authorities raises concerns about the project schedules.

Nuclear power has rapidly risen to the mainstream of the energy debate in other Western countries than Finland and France. Instead of traditional giant power plants, we are now primarily talking about small modular nuclear power plants, for which the English abbreviation SMR is used.

In Estonia, a company called Fermi Energia has already requested offers from small nuclear power plant suppliers. For example, projects are also underway in Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic.

In Finland, Fortum tells HS that this week it will launch a thorough investigation into the prerequisites for building nuclear power. At least Helen of the city of Helsinki is also interested in SMR power plants.

The traditional ones giant reactors have been more or less customized individual projects, which has made them technically challenging and unpredictable in terms of costs. For example, the construction of Olkiluoto 3 took 17 years and the costs even tripled from the original.

Small nuclear power plants are meant to be, as it were, power plants that can be bought off the store shelf, which could in principle be manufactured in series production. Once type approval has been obtained for the power plant, every project would no longer need to be put through a heavy permit and assessment process.

Even from small nuclear power plants a large production unit can be combined, but the aim is to design individual reactors in such a way that their safety does not require external systems. They typically operate at a lower temperature and pressure than traditional power plants.

For example, the US-based Nuscale’s 77 megawatt SMR can shut down and cool itself without an external water or electricity supply.

It significantly reduces the costs of building a nuclear power plant. Nuscale’s reactor already received type approval from the US nuclear safety authorities in 2020.

The traditional ones the safety systems of nuclear reactors are enormously expensive. For example, the multiple safety and protection systems and automation systems of the new Olkiluoto power plant are an extremely complex entity.

In addition to Nuscale, for example, the British Rolls Royce and the US-Japanese GE-Hitachi are already well advanced in the design of a commercial small reactor model.

In Finland, on the other hand, Lut University and VTT are developing their own small nuclear power plant, which is designed primarily for the production of district heat. Potential industrial partners have not been revealed so far.

Although the technology is starting to be ready, many things still need to be clarified. Industrial advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economy (Tem). Liisa Heikinheimo reminds that even in small power plants it is still nuclear power. Thus, it involves, for example, the question of handling new and used nuclear fuel and how close power plants can be located to populated areas.

The project of Fermi Energia in Estonia is closely monitored in the ministry. There have been no nuclear power plants in Estonia, and therefore no heavy-duty know-how in the industry.

“In Estonia, for example, the creation of a radiation safety authority or nuclear energy legislation are still in their infancy,” says Heikinheimo.

In Fortum this week, a two-year study on the conditions for the additional construction of small nuclear power and nuclear power in general in Finland and Sweden will be launched.

the director of Fortum’s electricity production unit Simon-Erik Ollussen According to the Nordic countries, in addition to rapidly growing wind power, basic power is needed. So if we believe that with the electrification of societies, the need for electricity will double in the coming decades.

However, the future electricity market is subject to a lot of uncertainty. The profitability of a nuclear power investment is not at all self-evident if wind power often drives the price of electricity even negative.

“Small nuclear power now has big ambitions, but it’s important to proceed very carefully, and not rush in any direction,” says Ollus.

I demand and in addition to profitability, there is, among other things, what kind of commercial model the power plants would be built with.

Are small units scattered around, for example, cities or industries, or larger units somewhere far away, as has been done until now?

Are the power plants intended to primarily produce heat or electricity or both? Or perhaps use electricity primarily for hydrogen production? The current nuclear power plants are optimized to produce electricity with high power, and the heat of the cooling water is sent to the sea in Finland.

“We want to proceed with moderation and care. No investment decisions can be made until we have significantly more facts on the table,” says Ollus.

Fortum alone owns the Loviisa nuclear power plant, but otherwise nuclear power has been built in Finland as a joint effort. TVO and Fennovoima, which own the Olkiluoto reactors, have both industry and municipal energy companies as partners.

With the same ownership model, in principle, small nuclear power could also be built, even if the individual power plants were located scattered. In this way, for example, the responsibilities and technological know-how related to nuclear waste could be covered collectively.

Helsinki it is already clear to the city’s Helen that if small nuclear power is built, it would first of all produce district heat, and also electricity as a byproduct. Then the power plants should be located relatively close to the population.

“Our expectation is that small nuclear power will be a viable option in the 2030s. The biggest problem is the legislation, which does not recognize such a once-type-approved modular solution”, director of social relations Maiju Westergren says.

Finland’s current nuclear energy law is based on the fact that each nuclear reactor must go through a heavy decision-in-principle and approval process separately. The building company must also have top-notch core technology expertise.

“Even Finnair doesn’t have the know-how to build an airplane. Of course, nuclear power is a bit different, but when it comes to type-approved plants, I think it’s special that every operator should necessarily have that expertise behind them,” he says.

Westergren is concerned that the authorities’ slow progress will push the project schedules unnecessarily far into the future.

“If the complete reform of the Nuclear Energy Act is not completed until 2028, and the power plant projects only start after that, we will have new power plants maybe in 2038. Estonia is now moving forward really fast.”

“I’m afraid that if Finland hopes to, for example, develop its own new export product from SMR, then we will soon miss that train.”

Fortum’s Ollus estimates that legislative work can speed up if the energy companies themselves are able to offer a model of how SMR projects would be implemented and how, for example, the waste issue would be resolved.

“Separate legislation can also be created for small nuclear power at a faster pace than the entire Nuclear Energy Act is being reformed. That’s exactly why we’re starting the investigation now,” says Ollus.

According to Ollus, Sweden is also involved in the investigation, because there, too, the new government supports the further construction of nuclear power.

“Sweden also has start-ups like Fermi Energia that plan projects. The attitude towards nuclear power has clearly become more positive in Sweden,” says Ollus.

Temin Heikinheimo also hopes that the energy industry would hear more about what they would like to build and with what commercial model. After that, it would be easier to make possible legislation.

Although projects are now being developed rapidly in some countries, in the next few years small nuclear power plants will not yet be built in any western country.

Nuscale has said that its first VOYAGR power plant will go up by the end of this decade in Idaho, USA.

GE-Hitachi plans to build the first BWRX-300 type reactor in Ontario, Canada by the end of 2028.

Why on the other hand, should more nuclear power or any other power be built in Finland or elsewhere? Finland’s electricity consumption has practically not grown at all in the last 15 years.

Luti professor of energy engineering Juhani Hyvärinen according to the plans for the electrification of society seem to change this development.

“If all traffic were electrified, that alone would require more electricity production equal to the third unit of Olkiluoto,” he says.

According to Hyvärinen, it is also essential that the energy system must have a variety of power production. At the moment, only wind and solar power are being built, which have problems from the point of view of the system, such as large variations in production depending on the weather.

Power fluctuations to cover, control power is needed, which is currently hydropower. It is not possible to build more of it in Finland. According to Hyvärinen, small nuclear power plants could also function as power regulators.

“Mini-nuclear power, which would have many small reactors, could be adjusted quite precisely.”

Fact Few traditional nuclear power plants have been built in Western countries Most of the nuclear power plants in Western countries date from the 1960s to the 1980s. In addition to Finland, only a few new power plants have been built since then in France and the United States. All projects have been plagued by long delays and rising costs.

On the other hand, in China and Turkey, for example, new traditional nuclear power has been built in abundance.

China and Russia have also developed their own SMR reactors. The construction of the first SMR reactor of the Chinese state nuclear power company CNNC is underway. The International Nuclear Energy Agency IAEA approved the reactor’s technology plan in 2016.

Small nuclear power under the umbrella, on the other hand, we are talking about very different and different size power plants.

Nuscale’s VOYGR reactor would produce 77 megawatts of electricity, but the company’s idea is to place four to twelve reactors in a row in one plant. In this case, the power output of the entire power plant would be 308–922 megawatts. For comparison, the power of the current units of the Loviisa nuclear power plant is about 500 megawatts.

GE-Hitachi’s single SMRX300 reactor would have an electrical output of 300 megawatts, i.e. not very small. However, it would have to be built and duplicated in a factory, which would distinguish it from traditional nuclear plants.

Instead, the SMR developed by Luti and VTT would be really small, with an electrical output of 20–50 megawatts. The plant would be optimized to produce district heating.

“They could then be multiplied as needed to produce district heating, for example, for a city the size of Lappeenranta,” Hyvärinen says.

Read more: The reuse of nuclear waste would solve the world’s energy crisis once and for all – now the professor explains why humanity has not yet grasped the solution