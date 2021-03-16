Energy Forever summer, artificial islands are proposed in front of Helsinki – Winners of the EUR 1 million competition would revolutionize the entire city’s heating system

The winners of the energy competition give an indication of what Helsinki’s heating system will look like in the next decade.

16.3. 16:00

In 2030 Helsinki has a new attraction for tourists: there are artificial islands in front of the city, where you can enjoy beach life all year round. This is possible because the “islands” are actually giant covered reservoirs of water, full of hot seawater.

However, the main function of the islands is not to entertain tourists but to store heat seasonally. On cold days, water heated by seawater heat pumps is run into the city’s district heating network and used to heat the homes of Helsinki residents.

This is one vision of how Helsinki breaks away from coal. It is one of the proposals that was awarded in the Helsinki Energy Challenge on Tuesday.

In a competition opened last year, the city sought solutions to replace coal in district heating production. The condition was that the solutions should not be based on incineration. The city received more than 250 proposals from 35 countries.

The grand prize, one million euros, will be distributed among four working groups.

Artificial islands The Hot Heart proposal is an Italian-British-German-Finnish handwriting. Other award-winning proposals include the Swedish consortium Smart Salt City, the French-Danish-Austrian-Finnish Hive and the domestically made Beyond Fossils.

Smart Salt City is a system based on heat pumps and renewable electricity, which specializes in a new type of seasonal salt-based storage that does not waste heat.

Hive, on the other hand, is a flexible heating system that combines, among other things, seawater heat pumps, electric boilers and solar thermal fields.

Beyond Fossils, on the other hand, is a proposal on how the city could create an auction system for heat production that would open up heat production to competition and guarantee affordable district heating. The model is taken from the electricity market.

Winning entries give an indication of what the City of Helsinki’s heat production can look like when the burning of coal in 2029 ends. However, the proposals as such will not be implemented.

Mayor Jan Vapaavuori According to (Kok), the award-winning and other proposals submitted to the competition provide ideas as the city considers action to abandon coal.

“Let’s start unwinding this package and wondering what is a durable and flexible enough model to move forward. It must guarantee that we can give up coal in 2029, but above all it must be such that we do not lock in solutions far into the future. It needs to enable us to adopt new, smart technologies. ”

Something the future through HEC finalists and award-winning proposals can be outlined.

First, coal will not be replaced by a single giant plant, but production will become decentralized. The system combines many different production technologies, but almost without exception, all the proposals that reached the finals saw a significant role played by different heat pumps.

Heat storage becomes important. As a result, Helsinki’s future heating system will also help the whole of Finland more, as the top production of rapidly increasing weather-dependent wind power production can be stored for heat.

However, it is not enough to consider production technologies alone, but at the same time the city must also think about the market model. In the future, for example, housing associations or shopping centers could sell the production of their ground source heat pumps to the district heating network.

This undermines Helen’s monopoly on heat production. Vapaavuori says he does not want to speculate too much on the matter, but believes that a new kind of competition will come.

“It is probably safe to think that several competing heating networks will not be built. On that side, some kind of natural monopoly remains. But in heat production, the market will definitely change. ”

Until now the city has hardly interfered in the affairs of Helen, which it owns, except by setting economic and environmental goals for the company. According to Vapaavuori, however, “corporate governance” is tightening.

“As an owner, we need to take the reflection on a big energy strategy and vision into our own hands,” says Vapaavuori.

First, the city plans to set up measures to prepare a working group involving the energy company Helen and independent experts.

According to Vapaavuori, the city and Helen must quickly compile a list of concrete energy projects that can be applied for funding from the EU recovery package. Government released the plan on Monday how 2.7 billion EU grants are used in Finland. A significant part of the money is to be used to promote low-carbon investments.

According to Vapaavuori, it is justified that Helsinki receives part of the money.

“When we talk about the green transition, there is hardly a bigger issue in Finland than the heating of the capital,” says Vapaavuori.

Winners of the Helsinki Energy Challenge

Hive

The working group includes people from the French energy company Engie and the solar panel company Savo Solar, among others.

A comprehensive and flexible system where the most important new heat production solutions are seawater heat pumps, electric boilers and solar thermal fields. However, the plan is flexible in terms of technologies. New heat storage capacity also plays a significant role. Part of the plan is to reduce the temperature in the district heating network.

According to the jury, the flexibility of the system and the possibility of introducing new technologies as they mature are an important aspect that has been taken into account.

Beyond Fossils

A proposal prepared by experts from VTT and the Finnish Environment Institute, among others, outlines a new type of market for heating based on auctions.

The proposal would open up the district heating network to more producers and thus seek to ensure the cheapest and cleanest production solution at a reasonable price. According to the jury, the model allows for flexibility, innovation and the inclusion of future technologies.

Smart Salt City

The Swedish working group’s proposal is based on a new type of seasonal energy storage technology and the optimization of energy production and use by using artificial intelligence and optimization tools.

The proposal covers most of the heat demand with heat pumps using different heat sources. Electric boilers and energy storage also play an important role. Electric heating technologies will be combined with new wind and solar energy equipment.

The specialty of the solution is a new type of seasonal storage based on salt. No energy is lost during storage, and the energy is released at a high temperature, allowing the heat to be used as is in the district heating network.

Hot Heart

The multinational working group included experts from Schneidet Electric, Ramboll and Danfoss, among others.

According to the plan, ten cylindrical heat storages filled with hot seawater with a diameter of 225 meters will be built in front of Helsinki. These serve as a large seasonal storage for heat produced mainly by seawater heat pumps. At the same time, a group of artificial islands is created, some of which are covered, allowing them to spend their free time on them. On the island, for example, you could spend beach life all year round.

According to the jury, the idea is exceptional and ambitious, when the heating solution is also combined with another purpose.