DThis week Chancellor Olaf Scholz said a sentence that is not only typical of him, but programmatic. It was at the end of his press conference on Tuesday. A journalist wanted to know whether the western partners were still planning a gas embargo against Putin, and Scholz replied that his government was working on becoming independent of Russian gas: “We’ll tell you how quickly we can deal with it once we’ve done it .” A sentence as if chiseled in cotton wool. Instead of an answer, it only contains the message: Let me do it. This is how Scholz wants to lead. But leadership doesn’t just mean going ahead, it also means taking others with you, otherwise you’ll soon be on your own. And that is becoming a problem for the chancellor.

A poll this week found that half of Germans are dissatisfied with Scholz; that’s more than ever since he took office. And politicians in the coalition are also talking increasingly irritably about the chancellor. That didn’t come overnight. Rather, the upset is the sum of many smaller and larger upsets. One of the bigger ones was recorded when the long-planned compulsory vaccination was cumbersomely stumbled after an almost endless series of tripping steps.