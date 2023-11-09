The company does not inform the total number of properties that had their power restored; around 1,300 customers remain without electricity

A Enel Distribution São Paulo reported this Thursday (November 9, 2023) that it had restored power to “practically all customers impacted” due to the blackout in São Paulo. The blackout occurred after a storm hit the State on Friday (3.Nov).

The company said technicians are working to restore electricity to around 1,300 customers in the regions of Cotia and Embu. O Power360 asked the company to find out the total number of properties that had their power restored. Until the publication of this report, there was no response. The space remains open.

In a statement, Enel said that customers remain without electricity in Cotia and Embu because, according to the company, these are complex cases, involving trees and the replacement of poles.

“In parallel, the company also continues to work to normalize around 30,000 power outages recorded in the days following the storm. This number considers the company’s total operations and recent cases entered not related to contingency.”he stated.

The company said that to meet the demands, a task force was formed, made up of more than 3,000 technicians, who work in the field 24 hours a day.

Below is the full note released by Enel:

“Given the complexity of the incidents recorded, the company’s work has relied on a task force made up of more than 3,000 technicians who are in the field 24 hours a day. The numbers below show the great recovery effort in recent days.

“Around 1 million customers recovered in the first 24 hours, out of a total of 2.1 million customers affected;

“5 thousand employees mobilized, including 3 thousand technicians;

“1,200 vehicles mobilized for service;

“100 kilometers of network (the equivalent of the distance from the capital to Campinas) rebuilt since last Friday (3);

“95% of incidents were caused by falling trees”.