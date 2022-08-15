OfJens Kiffmeier shut down

In September the time has come: many Germans will receive the energy flat rate. But there are exceptions to the energy price flat rate. You have to know that.

Berlin – trembling from the expensive shock: The Germans are faced with a huge wave of costs in the gas crisis. Whether for electricity, gas or fuel – the bills are increasing in all areas. Fortunately, there is the energy flat rate (EPP) from the 2022 relief package. From September, the 300 euros of the energy price flat rate are to be paid out to employees in Germany. But there are exceptions for the EPP, which politics were decided. And there are pitfalls and traps lurking. Who gets the energy bonus? Who does not? What do you have to consider when paying taxes? Here is an overview of all the important questions and answers.

Energy flat rate: The payment of the 300 euro energy flat rate will start in September – that applies now

The energy flat rate is the heart of the 2022 relief package, with which the traffic light coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to free citizens from rising energy prices. After measures such as the 9-euro ticket, the tank discount and the Hartz IV subsidy have already been launched, the Payment of the 300-euro energy price flat rate on. From September, the money should flow to the accounts according to the will of the politicians. But who gets the money from the one-time payment of the energy price flat rate? And how do you get the energy flat rate?

Plans the payment of the 300 euros energy flat rate: Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). © Fotostand/imago/Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Montage

Apply for an energy flat rate? One-off payment of the energy bonus runs automatically

The flat-rate energy price from the relief package is a one-off payment. You do not have to apply for the grant. Anyone who is in a “first employment relationship” on September 1, 2022 and who is subject to tax brackets 1 to 5 should generally have the money paid out by their employer.

Whether trainees, workers or cross-border commuters: who gets the energy allowance (EEP) from the relief package?

the Energy flat rate (EEP) is aimed at all employees who are subject to social security contributions. The idea: People who have higher travel costs to work due to energy prices should be relieved. According to a list by the Federal Ministry of Finance, these are the following groups: workers, employees, trainees, civil servants, mini-jobbers, temporary workers in agriculture, paid interns and people who are currently doing voluntary service. Cross-border commuters, i.e. German workers who travel to Austria for work, for example, also receive the 300-euro energy flat-rate. In marriages and families, all employed persons in the household receive the money.

Energy flat rate: Do freelancers and the self-employed get the energy price flat rate (EPP) of 300 euros?

Yes. The self-employed and freelancers are also available 300 euros of the energy price flat rate (EPP) to. However, the money is not automatically paid into your account. You must account for the energy flat rate on your tax return.

Does the energy flat rate apply to pensioners? This must be taken into account with the EPP

Pensioners and retirees will largely get nothing from the 2022 relief package. They also benefit from the tank discount or the 9-euro ticket. Of the However, pensioners are explicitly excluded from energy flat-rate payments – despite heavy criticism. However, there are minor exceptions in individual cases: In some cases, income from the operation of a photovoltaic system can be claimed as business income. Even a mini-job, with which the pension should be supplemented, can do that Payment of the 300-euro energy price flat rate for pensioners justify. However, the retirees should avoid tricking the tax authorities. The conditions are complicated and should be checked carefully, experts warn. Giving false information can quickly become a criminal offense.

300 euros energy price flat rate – also for mini jobs?

Yes. Employees in a mini-job should in Germany also get the 300 euro energy flat rate. But there is a special feature for the mini-jobbers: they only receive a payment from the employer if the employee has previously confirmed in writing to the company that this is the first employment relationship. This is to prevent people with a full-time job and a mini-job or with several minor jobs from having the energy price flat-rate paid out multiple times. However, this would be punishable anyway.

Energy flat rate 2022: when will employers pay out the energy flat rate to the account?

As a rule, employers should Pay out an energy lump sum of 300 euros together with your salary in September. However, the monthly payments can be transferred on different dates, which is why the payment of the 300 euro subsidy can also vary. According to a guide from the Federal Ministry of Finance, it is conceivable in some cases to postpone the payment of the energy price flat rate, for example to October. However, employers are instructed to pay the energy bonus by the end of the year at the latest.

Tax the energy price flat rate: This is how the net subsidy of 300 euros is calculated

300 euros extra on the account? Would be nice. But the Energy allowance is taxable. That means most recipients don’t get the full amount. A deduction applies. Only those who earn below the income limit of 10,347 euros get everything. The rest have to pay tax on the money. The deductions after tax are calculated individually and range from 0 to a maximum of 142 euros, as the taxpayers’ association found out. Most of the taxpayers end up being paid by the 300-euro energy price flat rate around 193 euros net left to keep.

New relief package: will further measures follow the relief flat rate? Lindner brakes

Is the sum sufficient to absorb the sharply rising energy prices? More and more MPs in the politics doubt that. In the past few weeks, the call for a new relief package has already been raised. After all, prices are threatening to keep rising. After Russia cut gas supplies to Germany, Germany is heading for a serious energy crisis. Experts meanwhile no longer rule out a tripling of utility bills.

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your surroundings, Germany and the world – register now for free!

But within the traffic light coalition, there is still disagreement about how to deal with rising prices. While the SPD and the Greens have recently vehemently demanded further compensation payments, especially for lower and middle incomes, the FDP around Christian Lindner was on the brakes. The Federal Minister of Finance is also promising a further relief of ten billion. But unlike his coalition partners, he no longer wants to be active this year. The coffers are empty and one should first wait and see the effect of the measures from the 2022 relief package, he said castigated a free mentality. However, this caused resentment among the SPD, the Greens and many Germans.

List of rubrics: © Fotostand/imago/Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Montage