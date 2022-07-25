Home page politics

Of: Anika Zuschke

The energy price flat rate of 300 euros from the 2022 relief package has now been officially decided. Who gets the one-off flat rate and when.

Berlin – The war in Ukraine, which has been going on for months, is also having a negative impact on the German economy. Consumers notice this in the high fuel prices and the rising costs for many groceries – also Lidl is now drastically increasing its prices. In order to accommodate the citizens, the federal government has a comprehensive Relief package 2022 put on the way. Below that falls Energy price flat rate of 300 euros, the Bundestag and Bundesrat approved today as well as the fuel discount and the 9-euro ticket. When and for whom does the measure come into force?

Energy flat rate of 300 decided in the 2022 relief package – when it will come into force

Because of the war in Ukraine and the associated discussions about the purchase of oil and gas from Russia, energy costs in Germany are being pushed up noticeably. This has a particular impact on petrol, electricity and heating costs. In order to compensate for this and to relieve the citizens a little, the energy price flat rate was launched – and finally decided today.

the Energy price flat rate of 300 euros should relieve 44 million workers in Germany. According to the draft law, all employees subject to income tax who are classified in tax brackets 1 to 5 will receive the one-time payment. Employees who are in an employment relationship on September 1, 2022 will probably receive the lump sum with the salary payment in September. According to a press release from the SPD, the payment should be made “quickly and without bureaucratic hurdles”.

Relief package 2022: Who benefits from the energy price flat rate of 300 euros

The self-employed will also receive the energy price flat rate of 300 euros by reducing their tax prepayment in September. Employees who cannot prove an employment relationship on September 1st and the self-employed with low advance payments will be granted the energy flat rate via the income tax return without a separate application, according to the SPD statement.

But what initially sounds consistently positive also has a catch: The Energy price flat rate of 300 euros from the relief package is taxable. Only those who remain below the tax allowance benefit from the full amount of the support. Income tax and social security contributions are deducted from the 300 euros – according to a calculation by the federal government, a taxpayer who earns 3500 euros gross and is in tax class 1 only has 159 euros net after taxing the energy price flat rate.

Pensioners are excluded from the energy flat rate – but with a trick they get to 300 euros

Pensioners appear to be pulling in the distribution of the energy price flat rate generally the shortest. Because most people in retirement are not subject to tax – and for that reason fall through the grid of the energy flat rate. But there is a trick as well as pensioners who can receive 300 euros. Those affected only have to work one day in 2022 as a mini-jobber and state this as “self-employed work” in the tax return – pensioners also receive the subsidy along the way.

Students are also excluded from the energy price flat rate, but they too can follow the mini-job trick and benefit from the 300 euros along the way.

Relief package 2022 also includes: child bonus, 9-euro ticket, fuel discount, Hartz IV subsidy

In addition to the energy flat rate of 300 euros, the relief package to support citizens includes 9-euro ticket for bus and train – the possible even until December should be extended and the child bonus and one tank discount. Also for Hartz IV recipient is a one-time payment intended.