Saturday, July 30, 2022
Energy, Fipe: “Bill doubled in one year for bar-restaurants”. The numbers

July 30, 2022
Bars and restaurants, bills more than double from 2021 to 2022. Fipe: urgent action to protect businesses and consumers

Over the past year i owners of bars and restaurants have seen spending onenergy, electricity and gas. If in 2021 a manager of a small bar spent 5,500 euros a year, in 2022 the bills will exceed 12 thousand euros, provided that no further increases are recorded over the next few months. Similar speech regarding a restaurant: the 11 thousand euros of energy costs incurred in 2021, this year will rise to 25 thousand.

“The figures presented by the report by Confcommercio on energy costs – points out Roberto Calugi, General Manager of Fipe-Confcommercio – perfectly describe the enormous difficulties that hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs have to live with. Faced with this situation, action to protect businesses and consumers is very urgent. The forcibly limited activity of a resigning government today represents a big problem for companies for which the repetition of the bonuses already adopted in the recent past risks being largely insufficient “.

Overall, the cost went from € 803 million to € 1.7 billion for bars and from € 2.1 billion to € 4.7 billion for restaurants. Overall, public businesses will have to pay out € 6.4 billion compared to € 2.9 billion in 2021.

