Energy | Finland's nuclear power production breaks records – the net import of electricity collapsed

In Finland, nuclear power produced almost 24 gigawatt hours of energy in January–September.

Nuclear power production in Finland increased to record figures in January–September this year, says Statistics Finland. During that time, almost 24 gigawatt hours of energy was produced in Finland with nuclear power. It corresponded to a 32 percent increase from the previous year.

The record is mainly explained by Olkiluoto 3, which started its regular electricity production in April. OL3 produces electricity with a capacity of 1,600 megawatts.

At the same time, Finland was more self-sufficient in electricity production than before. The net import of electricity decreased by 95 percent from a year ago.

In addition to nuclear power, more renewable electricity was also produced last year. Solar power production grew the most, 63 percent, and wind power production, 31 percent.

Total electricity consumption was six percent less than a year earlier.