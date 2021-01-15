No Result
Energy Finland, which is scorching in the cold, is consuming an exceptional amount of electricity right now – the graphics show a difference from last year

January 15, 2021
A lot of electricity is consumed in Finland right now.

To Finland The severe frosts that have arrived have significantly increased the electricity consumption of Finns. In Helsinki, for example, it was dyed on Friday in 20-degree frosts. At the same time, electricity consumption rose from nine in the morning to about 14,000 megawatt hours.

For example, on Monday, January 4, electricity consumption at the same time was about three thousand megawatt hours lower.

On Friday morning, the difference compared to electricity production is also large, as at the same time more than 9,700 megawatt hours of electricity were produced in Finland.

