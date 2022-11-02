Thursday, November 3, 2022
Energy | Finland produces more and more electricity with renewables – this is how electricity is produced

November 2, 2022
The share of renewable energy sources increased to 53 percent of electricity production.

Last In 2016, a record 86 percent of Finland’s electricity production was covered by fossil-free electricity, says the Statistics Finland.

“The use of renewable energy sources in electricity production continued to grow. Six percent more electricity was produced with renewables than in 2020,” says the Chief Actuary of the Statistics Finland Tiina Myllymaa in the bulletin.

The share of renewable energy sources increased to 53 percent of electricity production. The increase was mainly caused by the increase in electricity produced with wood fuels. Nuclear power produced 33 percent of electricity.

Wood fuels according to Statistics Finland, the share of renewable electricity production was 16 percent. The share increased by four percentage points from 2020.

42 percent of renewable electricity was produced by hydropower and 22 percent by wind power. The amount of wind power increased by two percent, the amount of electricity produced by hydropower remained at the previous year’s level. The amount of electricity produced by solar power also increased, but the share of solar electricity in the total production was only 0.4 percent.

A total of 69.3 terawatt hours of electricity was produced in Finland in 2021, which is four percent more than the previous year.

