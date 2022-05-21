Energy Finland could buy fossil fuels from Russia for the last time – Historical turnaround, experts estimate

According to experts interviewed by HS, Finland may now be permanently withdrawing from Russian fossil energy.

Russia stopped exporting gas to Finland for decades without any problems on Saturday morning. Common electricity trading ended just over a week ago.

Trade in other fossil fuels has also virtually ceased or is about to close.

According to the experts interviewed by HS, this may be a historic turning point.

It is very possible that Finland will never buy fossil fuels from Russia again, at least in the same way as before.

Russian Professor of Environmental Policy Brother-Pekka Tynkkynen The Alexander Institute at the University of Helsinki does not believe that there is a return to the old.

“In any case, the conflict between the West and Russia will continue, even if peace is achieved in Ukraine. I don’t see the fossil trade coming back, and it’s not appropriate. “

According to Tynkkynen, the conditions under which trade will be conducted with Russia in the future depend on the policy pursued by Finland and Europe.

However, he does not believe that the president Vladimir Putin trade with the regime could continue as before, regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

“It’s hard to imagine Europe continuing to work with Russia, especially on fossil energy.”

There is a political will to give up Russia’s energy, but it is not proclaimed in Europe in Europe.

Russia is currently selling its oil to some European refineries at very cheap prices, and they are making a good profit. It can be difficult to give up this kind of war prize.

Professor Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen does not believe that Finland will return to the former energy imports from Russia.

A stub stresses that Putin’s goal is to play more time in the current fossil energy economy. Even a change of regime in Russia will not necessarily solve this problem.

“Half of the Russians support the imperialist and colonial war in Ukraine. They see that Russia’s strength lies in oil. This has been fed to them for decades, ”Tynkkynen recalls.

According to him, because of their “imperialist landscape”, the Russians have the resilience to think that Russia can pay a high price for the war as long as the superpower status and honor are maintained.

“If you ask me, the fossil energy side should no longer trade with Russia at all, but should try to sanction as strongly as possible.”

A stub says that Finland and Europe have lived for decades since the Soviet era in the “utopian idea” that the interdependence of energy trade binds Russia.

In his view, the problem has not been the idea of ​​interdependence itself, but the lack of strength and ability in the West to intervene when it is clear that Russia is no longer involved in this framework. This has happened since the 2014 occupation of Crimea.

According to Tynkkynen, Europe would have to recreate its skin and make a new kind of Eastern policy that would not be Finnish, such as the energy policy of Finland and Germany in recent decades.

“It has not been able to demand anything from Russia,” says Tynkkynen.

“Of course, there must be trade in renewable energy materials and renewable energy with post-Putin Russia, but it must be completely different and Europe must show its economic muscles in that cooperation.”

Laura Solanko, a senior adviser, thinks that Finland can get rid of Russian energy imports in just a few months.

Senior adviser Laura Solanko The Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Institute states that Finland’s situation with regard to Russia’s energy dependence is easier than in many other European countries.

“Finland can get rid of Russian molecules fairly quickly, and I believe that in a few months’ time it will be a reality, but the whole of Europe can hardly do so without a really significant green transition.”

Did the last cubes of history of Russian natural gas come to Finland on Saturday morning?

“It could be. The share of natural gas in Finland is so small. It seems that the gas has always been internalized by the fact that it involves a safety risk because it has only been produced by one supplier. ”

Solanko says he has firmly believed that Russia can only use a gas weapon once. If the gas supply is cut off at its anger or punished, then it will be very difficult to establish a new business relationship.

“Now it seems that Russia is in a situation where it has used a weapon and can no longer be trusted as an energy supplier.”

Solangon however, Europe will not be able to break completely away from Russian energy for years to come. However, Finland is in a relatively good position, as preparations have been made here not to rely on a single energy source.

“If we think only of Finland, then we need Russian energy quite a bit at the moment. There will be no electricity, no gas, apparently a few more cargoes will be imported and importing coal from elsewhere has never been a big problem, ”he says.

Solanko reminds that the share of wind power is growing strongly and Finland is moving towards zero-emission energy. Russia still has very little to offer in that sector.