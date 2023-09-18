Energy | Fingrid’s Ruusunen: The owners of Olkiluoto are trying to dump the bill of billions on the lap of the users

The owners of Olkiluoto, i.e. in practice the forestry companies, once promised to take care of part of the reserve power required by the giant power plant. Now the owners of the power plant want to get rid of the contract and have the costs paid by others.

Network company CEO of Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen according to the owners of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, or Teollisuuden Voima (TVO), are trying to cover up to billions of euros in backup power costs to be paid by electricity users.

It is about the so-called system protection, which is used to prepare for a sudden failure of Olkiluoto’s triple unit. TVO now wants to cancel the old contract, and transfer the responsibility for the entire system protection to Fingrid, i.e. all electricity users. Riida was the first to tell about the dispute Trade magazine.

The debate has been fueled by the fact that the three-phase unit, which was started in the spring, has at times been driven significantly below its maximum power – even when electricity has been expensive.

For example, on Monday, September 11, unit three of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was operated at an average power of 1336 megawatts, according to TVO’s website. The power of the unit is 1,600 megawatts. On Monday, September 11, there was also very little wind power production in Finland. At that time, the price rose to a maximum of 37 cents per kilowatt hour including taxes.

Industry according to the power’s major owner Pohjolan Voima (PVO), the three-phase unit has been operated significantly below the maximum power due to the old-fashioned system protection.

According to Fingrid, the reason is the nuclear power plant’s owners’ own choice. The owners have sometimes found it more profitable to run the power plant at low power and use the flexible capacity reserved for system protection for other purposes.

In the end, of course, it’s about money.

Olkiluoton the power of the nuclear power plant’s triple unit is 1,600 megawatts. It is large, even for a nuclear power plant, and it was already known during the planning phase of the plant that preparing for its failure would be a big challenge and would require large investments.

According to Ruusunen, the unit is so large that the current Fingrid would not even approve the construction of one in an electricity system the size of Finland.

“But at the beginning of the 2000s, when the power plant was decided, Fingrid was owned by the energy companies themselves. They could use the main network as a tool for their own business,” says Ruusunen.

Electrical system there must be the same amount of production and consumption at every moment, otherwise the entire electricity network can crash. Therefore, it is necessary for the system to prepare for a sudden failure of the largest single power plant.

There must be a backup power equal to the largest unit that starts quickly or electricity consumption that falls away.

Before the triple unit, the largest unit was Olkiluoto’s previous 890 megawatt reactors. The maximum possible, i.e. the so-called sizeable defect was therefore determined according to them.

Olkiluoton According to Ruususen, in the planning phase of the 1,600 megawatt triple unit, it was determined that this so-called sizeable fault could be increased to 1,300 megawatts with investments in the grid system. The owners of the power plant would themselves be responsible for 300 megawatts with the so-called system protection.

“So they would guarantee that there would never be a disturbance of more than 1,300 megawatts to the electricity grid,” says Ruusunen.

The current contract for system protection is valid until the end of 2024, and TVO does not want to renew it.

The agreement has meant that, in practice, mainly in the forest industry, there are always machines reserved for the consumption of 300 megawatts, which will automatically shut down if the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant goes offline.

“A light cable has been pulled directly from the power plant to these production facilities, so it would really happen in real time,” says Ruusunen.

Fingrid handles in practice the agreement on system protection with the production facilities and the maintenance of the optical fiber connection. This year, system protection for Olkiluoto is produced by Kemira’s Äetsä factory, TVO’s own back-up power-battery storage combination, and part of Metsä Board’s, Stora Enso’s and UPM’s factories.

All belong to the owners of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. Forestry companies own the power plant through PVO. Olkiluoto’s largest owners are UPM and Fortum.

The rose according to Fingrid had to make large investments in order to prepare for a failure measuring 1,300 megawatts. A new backup power plant was built in Forssa that starts quickly. From Olkiluoto all the way to northern Sweden, 300 megawatts of transmission connection has also been reserved at all times so that, if necessary, the electricity produced by the power plant can be replaced with hydropower imported from Sweden.

“It had to be built because we don’t have enough hydropower of our own. It cost about 500 million euros to build these,” he says.

In practice, hydropower is the fast-starting form of backup power that can be used to compensate for a longer-term deficit in electricity production.

In itself Ruusunen does understand why the owners of Olkiluoto are trying to get rid of their obligation. It’s about big money. If the forest companies did not have to reserve fast-reacting flexible capacity to secure Olkiluoto, they could sell this capacity from time to time on the very profitable reserve market.

Such did not exist more than 20 years ago.

From the owners’ point of view, the problem is also that so many factories have been closed that there are no longer enough alternatives. A drastic structural change in the forest industry was not even in sight 20 years ago. Now, due to the economic downturn in the forest industry, plants have also been shut down throughout the summer.

With electricity being expensive, the companies running the system protection have apparently calculated already this summer at times that it is more profitable to run Olkiluoto at low power and sell the power reserved for the system protection to the reserve market.

from TVO HS is told that the company wants Fingrid to also take over the 300 megawatt portion reserved for system protection in order to prepare for disruptions in Olkiluoto. Then the companies could trade their valuable reserves on other reserve markets.

According to TVO, the world has changed so much that the old agreement no longer applies. It has even complained to the Energy Agency.

According to Fingrid’s Ruususen, TVO should not be allowed to slip on the old contract and pay the costs with others. The system is fully functional, as long as TVO ensures that sufficient backup power is in use.

Northern Power, through which, for example, forest companies own TVO, instead does not take a direct position on who should bear the costs of the system. PVO has focused on lobbying to change the system itself.

“We are of the opinion that the system protection criteria should be developed. The most important thing is the requirement that its power must be available for three hours. However, according to our understanding, an hour would be enough. It would significantly increase the options for what load could be accepted into the system”, the manager responsible for social relations at PVO Riitta Larnimaa says.

Back-up power could then perhaps even be produced with batteries. Ruusunen stresses that acquiring battery capacity would be expensive. If Fingrid had to bear the responsibility for the costs instead of the owners of Olkiluoto, the bill would fall to other electricity users.

“This would be a special arrangement for one operator, the cost of which would be around 100 million euros per year, which would be billed to electricity users. That would mean a 25 percent increase in grid fees, which were billed last year for 400 million euros.”

According to Ruususen, during the calculated lifetime of Olkiluoto, the bill would total up to six billion euros.

“The owners of the power plant now want others to pay this bill. It doesn’t make any sense,” says Ruusunen.