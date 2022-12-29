Energy, the American giant Exxon sues the EU for the tax on “extra-profits”

A tax, or rather a “temporary solidarity levy”, the one that should be paid by producers and distributors of oil, gas and coal who have profited enormously from the soaring prices following the war in Ukraine. In fact, when it was adopted at the end of September, the Commission had been careful not to use the word “tax”, because any new fiscal provision at European level would have required unanimity among the 27 member states, a more complicated and risky procedure of the adoption by qualified majority. The idea was in particular to avoid proceedings such as the one presented to the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg by the German and Dutch subsidiaries of ExxonMobil: one complaint right against the contribution established by Brussels on “super-profits” of the energy giants.

“We recognize that the energy crisis in Europe is having a heavy impact on households and businesses and we are working to increase Europe’s energy supply – said a company spokesman, Casey Norton, in a message to AFP – But taxing ‘super-profits’ is counterproductive“, adding that the contribution “will undermine there investor confidence, will discourage investment and increase dependence on imported energy and petroleum products”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

