Energy Extensive power outage in Eastern Helsinki, about 20,000 customers without electricity

The cause of the power outage at the Herttoniemi substation is currently being investigated.

In eastern Helsinki there is a large power outage in several districts. Electricity was cut off from about 20,000 customers of the energy company Helen at 10.12.

There are electricity in Herttoniemi, Vartiokylä, Tammisalo, Laajasalo and Kulosaari.

Due to the power outage, there are no escalators or elevators at the metro stations between Itäkeskus and Kulosaari. The lighting of these stations has also been switched off.

