Thursday, September 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Energy | Explanation: The offshore wind power planned for Åland will have significant regional economic effects

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Energy | Explanation: The offshore wind power planned for Åland will have significant regional economic effects

According to the consultant report, the construction of offshore wind power in the territorial waters of Åland will bring significant employment and income effects not only to Åland but also to the whole of Finland.

Offshore wind power construction in Åland’s regional waters has significant regional economic effects for both Åland and mainland Finland, according to a consultant report.

The design and consulting company Ramboll analyzed the direct and multiple effects of wind power company Ilmattare’s two planned offshore wind farms north of Åland. The report was commissioned by Ilmattare.

According to Ramboll’s report, during its lifetime, offshore wind power can generate 5.6–8.8 billion euros in turnover for companies operating in mainland Finland. The workforce requirement could correspond to 28,000–45,000 man-years. According to the report, tax revenues from offshore wind power can total 1.3–1.8 billion euros.

To Åland the biggest regional economic impact will come after the commercial production of offshore wind power starts. In that case, the expected workforce requirement of the power plants would be approximately 4,000–7,000 man-years.

See also  Murderer caught again: How was the escapee able to escape from Regensburg?

In Åland, the shipping, insurance and maintenance industries would especially benefit financially, whose income from offshore wind power projects varies between 0.7 and 1.1 billion euros, according to the report. The report estimates that Åland’s annual gross national product would increase by at least 1.5 percent thanks to the offshore wind power projects.

Ramboll has made the calculations on the assumption that the life cycle of wind farms is 25 years. If wind turbines are updated during their lifetime, the economic benefits increase.

Ramboll’s analysis is based on two offshore wind farms with a planned total output of 2,460 megawatts. The infrastructure costs of the project have been estimated at almost 10 billion euros and the operating costs at 100–150 million euros per year.

Read more: A revolution is dawning high in the sky, which can create 200,000 new jobs in Finland

Read more: Minister Mykkänen: Domestic electricity production to be doubled, mostly offshore wind power

See also  Housing sales The number of real estate transactions rose to a new record, but the detached house boom ended at the end of the year: “Some kind of trend reversal seems to be at hand”

Read more: In Finland, offshore wind farms are being planned in front of six large nuclear power plants – power plants are being planned here

#Energy #Explanation #offshore #wind #power #planned #Åland #significant #regional #economic #effects

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The UAE’s International Holding Company exits two Adani companies.

The UAE's International Holding Company exits two Adani companies.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result