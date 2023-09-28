Energy | Explanation: The offshore wind power planned for Åland will have significant regional economic effects

According to the consultant report, the construction of offshore wind power in the territorial waters of Åland will bring significant employment and income effects not only to Åland but also to the whole of Finland.

Offshore wind power construction in Åland’s regional waters has significant regional economic effects for both Åland and mainland Finland, according to a consultant report.

The design and consulting company Ramboll analyzed the direct and multiple effects of wind power company Ilmattare’s two planned offshore wind farms north of Åland. The report was commissioned by Ilmattare.

According to Ramboll’s report, during its lifetime, offshore wind power can generate 5.6–8.8 billion euros in turnover for companies operating in mainland Finland. The workforce requirement could correspond to 28,000–45,000 man-years. According to the report, tax revenues from offshore wind power can total 1.3–1.8 billion euros.

To Åland the biggest regional economic impact will come after the commercial production of offshore wind power starts. In that case, the expected workforce requirement of the power plants would be approximately 4,000–7,000 man-years.

In Åland, the shipping, insurance and maintenance industries would especially benefit financially, whose income from offshore wind power projects varies between 0.7 and 1.1 billion euros, according to the report. The report estimates that Åland’s annual gross national product would increase by at least 1.5 percent thanks to the offshore wind power projects.

Ramboll has made the calculations on the assumption that the life cycle of wind farms is 25 years. If wind turbines are updated during their lifetime, the economic benefits increase.

Ramboll’s analysis is based on two offshore wind farms with a planned total output of 2,460 megawatts. The infrastructure costs of the project have been estimated at almost 10 billion euros and the operating costs at 100–150 million euros per year.

