The energy future of Spain is played, to a large extent, in the development of its electrical networks. A situation that must be resolved in the coming months, after the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) and the Government set the remuneration and investment stops on these infrastructure. In this sense, more and more voices in the sector coincide with the importance of addressing this issue with high points of the sight.

«It is necessary to increase investment in electricity grid so that it is more resilient and safe due to the increase in natural catastrophes». That has been one of the main conclusions of experts in the electricity sector who have met in a new day of the Energy Law Observatory of the Law Faculty of the Pontifical University Comillas.

It is a debate that has transcended the energy sector, especially for the impact it has for user consumption on their homes, or companies and industries.

Thus, in the course of the round table ‘The resilience of the electrical system against natural catastrophes‘, organized within the framework of the Observatory of Energy Law of the Pontifical University Comillas-ICADE, experts approached the resilience of the electrical system to extreme meteorological phenomena, whose impact has intensified due to climate change. The event was attended by experts in the field, who highlighted the need to invest in more resilient, intelligent and sustainable electrical infrastructure.









The round table was moderated by Juan José Lavilla, founder and director of Lavilla Abogados and the Energy Law Observatory of the Pontifical University Comillas; and was attended by Manuel Argüelles, general director of Energy and Mines of the Valencian Community; Óscar Barrero, responsible partner of Energy of PWC Spain; Ángel Mahou, General Director of Transportation of Electric Red of Spain; Eva Mancera, CEO of I-Smart Electric Networks.

The role of artificial intelligence and data analysis in the optimization of maintenance and network management was highlighted, with the aim of improving the reliability of the electrical system and reducing the impact of incidents.

An example was also put on the table such as the Dana last October, which demonstrated how important it is to have a robust electricity and the effectiveness of investments in digitalization of networks and control and operation centers, because that facilitated a rapid restoration of the electricity supply to more than 50% of those affected in less than 24 hours and 95% of those affected in less than 72 hours.

The experts highlighted the need for a mix of electricity generation that guarantees the supply, especially underlining the risks associated with the closure of nuclear plants. The disappearance of these, without having developed sufficient renewable and storage capacity, such as hydroelectric pumps, could lead to a significant increase in electricity prices and an increase in energy dependence, as well as CO2 emissions, which would especially affect the country’s competitiveness.

A PWC study, which brought one of the speakers up, estimates that in a nuclear scenario combined cycles would have to supply all the loss of generation, which would mean an increase in the wholesale price of electricity of about € 37/MWh, increasing the electrical invoice by 23% for the domestic sector and the small and medium -sized company and by 35% for the industry.