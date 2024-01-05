Energy | Expected figures announced: Electricity will be cheaper tomorrow, but still expensive – The graphic shows the situation

On Saturday, electricity costs an average of 20.7 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT.

Exchange electricity gets cheaper on Saturday after a historically expensive Friday. On Saturday, electricity costs an average of 20.7 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT.

The highest price is between 5 and 6 p.m. At that time, electricity costs 37.2 cents per kilowatt hour, including VAT. Prices are high for Saturday. In this decade, Saturday's Day Price has been 13 times higher than the Epiphany price.

The most expensive Saturday in the 2020s was seen on December 10, 2022. At that time, electricity, including VAT, cost 36 cents per kilowatt hour. In December 2022, a reduced 10 percent value added tax was paid on electricity due to the energy crisis. Normally, the tax is 24 percent.

On Friday, electricity, including VAT, cost an average of 1.1 euros per kilowatt hour. The price is the highest daily price in Finland in history.

At its highest, the price rose to 2.35 euros per kilowatt hour.