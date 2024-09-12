Energy | Exchange electricity price at peak – This is how much it costs to use household electrical appliances during price spikes

Energy|We calculated how much different household chores cost if they are performed during the price spike of stock exchange electricity.

Exchange electricity is exceptionally expensive on Thursday and Friday considering the time of year.

The average price of electricity on Friday is the third highest of the whole year, as the average price including taxes is almost 25 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price has been higher than this only twice this year. Both days fell on the beginning of January.

Already today, Thursday, stock exchange electricity is expensive for a day in September, with an average price of about 14 cents per kilowatt hour.

Especially during the hour starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, you should be careful about electricity usage, because electricity on the exchange then costs about 49 cents per kilowatt hour. On Friday morning between 8 and 10 a.m., the price spike is almost as strong, around 44–45 cents.

HS calculated how much the use of different devices can cost during Thursday’s price spike.

Heating the sauna traditionally consumes more electricity than the sauna itself. Actual electricity consumption depends on the size of the stove. Heating the stove of a traditional family sauna consumes approximately 5.33 kilowatts per hour. In this case, the price of heating will be 2.63 euros.

Washing machine spinning doesn’t feel as much on the wallet as spinning the dryer. An average dryer consumes 3 kilowatt hours at a time, which means that one hour of drying costs about 1.48 euros. Using a 1.2 kilowatt washing machine in the same time costs 59 cents. Washing dishes with a machine, on the other hand, consumes about 1.1 kilowatts, which costs 54 cents.

You should also not let hunger surprise you, because using the oven consumes approximately 1.75 kilowatt-hours per hour, which is 86 cents per hour. The wallets of Airfryer owners will thank you, because the device is fast and efficient compared to the oven. A quart in the airfryer takes 0.3 kilowatt hours, or 14 cents.

Vacuuming for 20 minutes, on the other hand, takes about 0.42 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Dust disposal therefore costs 20 cents.

Perhaps the gadget that consumes the most electricity and can be found in many homes today is the electric car charger. With a typical home charger, the car charges about 11 kilowatt hours per hour. In this case, charging between 20 and 21 costs 5.43 euros.

At this point, it must be noted that the battery of an electric car cannot be fully charged in an hour if the car is charged at that power. The calculation also assumes that the charging station is able to provide and the car charger is able to draw power evenly throughout the hour.

A typical gaming computer is also a surprisingly greedy consumer of electricity. Large CPUs typically have power supplies from 500 watts to 1,000 watts, so an hour of gaming costs between 24.5 cents and 49 cents.

Thursday and Friday’s expensive price is due, among other things, to the lack of wind and the repair of the second reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant and the maintenance of the first unit of the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

More price pressure arises from the fact that maintenance and construction work is carried out in the electricity transmission connections between Finland and Sweden during the fall.

In September, the average price has so far been 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour

A careless family that heats up the sauna, puts the laundry in the washing machine, starts the dishwasher, charges the electric car at 8 pm on Thursday, while one member of the family is still playing on the computer and the other does a bit of vacuuming, might be surprised when the household chores cost almost 10 euros in an hour.

At the average price in September, such an hour of fun would cost 1.18 euros.