Energy | Exceptionally warm weather eases the energy crisis – “You can say that luck favors Europe”

The professor of energy technology says that if the warm weather continues for a couple of weeks, it is important in terms of energy economy.

in northern Spain the year started on a hot day, this week in Oberstdorf in southern Germany, races have been skied in places with temperatures over 15 degrees. Numerous temperature records have also been broken across Europe: for example, in Warsaw, Poland, on the first day of the year, the mercury reached almost 19 degrees, no less than four degrees higher than it had ever been recorded in January.

Meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute Jesse Heikkilä at the turn of the year, the weather has been exceptionally warm in Southern and Central Europe. According to the forecasts, exceptionally warm weather in Southern and Central Europe will continue until the end of this week.

Extraordinary weather seems to bring help to extraordinary times in Europe.

“You can say that luck favors Europe in the energy crisis, when it got so exceptionally warm,” says the professor of energy technology at Lappeenranta University of Technology Esa Vakkilainen.

Vakkilainen says that warm weather reduces the heating need of residential buildings, the fuel consumption of cars and the heating need of industrial buildings, which also reduces industrial energy use.

“When gas is used for heating and it has been possible to reduce the use of gas due to the warm air, the pressure on the price of gas decreases,” he continues.

Vakkilainen according to, for example, in the Netherlands, the market price of natural gas has fallen downwards, and gas is now already at fairly low prices.

“When the price of gas is low, it also means that the price of electricity is low,” says Vakkilainen.

It has also been exceptionally warm in the Schruns area in Austria.

According to Vakkilainen, the reduction in the use of natural gas also contributes to the goal of getting rid of Russian natural gas.

“If the warm weather continues for a couple of weeks, it is very important in terms of energy economy”, it can be seen in several percentages in the annual energy consumption.

Vakkilainen adds that a positive feature is also the fact that the EU is able to keep gas reserves full.

“If the gas reserves are full, there won’t be such a big political panic that there won’t be any more gas next year.”

According to him, when the gas reservoirs are full, gas cannot be used as a means of blackmail either. Vakkilainen says that gas stocks usually begin to decrease at the end of the year and are filled again in the summer.

“If we manage to make it through January without running out of stock”, filling will start at a much higher level.

To the same at a time when it is exceptionally warm in Central Europe, in Finland and the Baltic countries it is well below freezing in January. The warm weather, at least in the next few weeks, will not bring relief to energy consumption in Finland and the Baltic States. However, Vakkilainen says that the reduction in electricity prices in other parts of Europe is also reflected in the Baltics and Finland, because electricity is brought to them from other parts of Europe.

In addition, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather currently seems to remain warmer than usual, with the exception of the Baltic countries and Finland, even until the beginning of February. However, it must be remembered in predictions that the further forward the predictions are made, the more likely they will change.

“However, there is no cold signal in sight in Europe now. The closer we get to the end of January, the warmer weather gets stronger,” says Heikkilä.