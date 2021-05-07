Energy Excavation of nuclear waste disposal tunnels began in Olkiluoto

Over the next year and a half, Posiva, which will be responsible for final disposal, will excavate the first five tunnels for the EUR 500 million project.

Used Posiva, who is responsible for the final disposal of nuclear fuel, says that he has started excavating final disposal tunnels in Olkiluoto, Eurajoki.

Posiva will excavate the first five tunnels over the next year and a half. An estimated 100 disposal tunnels with a total length of about 35 kilometers will be excavated during the 100-year operation of the disposal facility.

The excavation of the first tunnel is part of Posiva’s approximately EUR 500 million project, in which it will build and equip all the facilities required for disposal operations and start the final disposal of nuclear waste in the first tunnel.

The placement of spent nuclear fuel in disposal holes begins when the Government has granted a license to the disposal facility.

Posiva’s program manager Kimmo Kemppainen says in a statement that disposal operations are currently estimated to begin in the mid-2020s.