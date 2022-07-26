Energy | EU energy ministers promise to agree on reducing gas consumption on Tuesday: “Solidarity can be shown in different ways”

According to EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, the Russian Gazprom’s announcement to cut gas supplies is politically motivated.

European the Union’s energy ministers have gathered in Brussels to negotiate the reduction of gas consumption in the EU region. The ministers who arrived at the place stated to the media one after the other that they believe that some kind of solution will be reached during Tuesday.

Last week, the Commission proposed to member states that they voluntarily reduce their gas consumption by 15 percent over the years 2017-2022.

Based on the compromise proposal of the Czech Presidency, several member states are getting exceptions to the savings target.

“Different countries are in different situations. We have island states that are completely isolated and not connected to the gas network of others,” the Czech Energy Minister Jozef Sikela said as he arrived at the meeting place. He was presumably referring to Ireland and Malta.

In addition, according to Síkela, there is still a lot of work to be done in those countries so that they could collect the necessary gas reserves before winter.

Part member states oppose the Commission’s proposal, so the negotiations are expected to be difficult. Opponents include at least Italy, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Síkela was asked if he expects Hungary to accept the solution. The minister sighed before answering.

“I expect everything from Hungary,” Síkela said briefly.

According to him, the member countries are trying to make a decision on Tuesday.

“Winter is coming. We don’t know how cold it will get, but we know for sure that Putin will continue to play his dirty games. The attack on Odessa has shown that Russia is not and will never be a reliable partner,” Síkela described.

“Unity and solidarity is the best weapon we have against Putin. I believe we will show it after today.”

One Spain, which is not dependent on gas from Russia, has been one of the member states that opposed the Commission’s proposal. Spain has seven LNG ports and also receives gas from Algeria via pipeline.

“Solidarity can be shown in different ways,” said Spain’s Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera before the meeting.

“The original proposal was not necessarily the most effective possible from the point of view of showing solidarity. The new proposal is much more balanced.”

Estonian Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Riina Sikkut promised a solution in the morning after a few hours. He emphasized how vital it is to finally give up energy dependence on Russia.

According to Sikkut, Estonia is in an advantageous position, as it has reduced its dependence on Russian energy for ten years already.

“We have an advantage. But asking the same from all EU countries overnight seems a bit unfair even to me,” says Sikkut.

Sikkut emphasized that countries can reduce gas consumption even beyond the voluntary target. In addition to Estonia, he cited the other Baltic countries and Finland as examples.

To the place the EU energy commissioner also arrived at the meeting Kadri Simson, who said he expects “interesting political discussions”, as the countries are in very different situations. However, according to him, a solution is expected during Tuesday.

Simson was asked if the Russian gas company Gazprom is affected Monday’s announcement to cut gas supplies to the EU settlement. According to Samson, no.

“We know there is no technical reason for the operation. This is a politically motivated move and we have to be ready,” Simson said.