Energy Estonia breaks ties with the past and disconnects from Russia’s electricity grid – “Both parties accept this difference”

The Baltic countries are disconnecting from the Russian electricity grid by the end of 2025. The giant contract is well under way, says Taavi Veskimägi, CEO of the Estonian grid company Elering.

Marimetsa-Õmman on the edge of the nature reserve, 70 kilometers southwest of Tallinn, a rust-red steel pole protrudes at the crossroads. However, it is not just any pole, it is Soorebane, that is, swamped.

The symbolic mission of the Soorebase, erected in 2020, is to look over swamps, as if to protect the organisms that live there.

However, its concrete task is to act as the corner mast of a new 176-kilometer-long high-voltage line from Tallinn to Pärnu. It is part of a wider power line connecting Estonia and Latvia.

Above all, Soorebane and the power line it supports will ensure that electricity will flow in Estonia soon without Russia.

The mast has been designed by architects For Pihlak and Siim Tuksam. The voltage line, on the other hand, has been built by the Estonian subsidiary of the Finnish company Enersense together with the Estonian subsidiary of the German Leonhard Weiss. Electricity started running on the line a few months ago.

“As new lines are drawn, trees fall and the landscape changes. So something aesthetic must also be given back to society, ”says Enersense’s Purchasing Director Jaan Tiigi.

Design masts resembling abstract creatures will later be erected in Eastern Estonia as well, where voltage line renovation work will begin in the autumn. They are a small but visible part of the Baltic plan to disconnect from the Russian electricity grid by the end of 2025.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are still part of the Soviet-era power system, which covers Belarus, Russia and the Baltic countries.

Russia regulates the frequency of the electricity grid. The frequency is used to control the stability of the electricity network.

In practice, Russia therefore controls how electricity flows in the Baltics, says the CEO of the Estonian grid company Elering. Taavi Veskimägi.

“We want to get rid of such addiction, because in the current geopolitical climate, such addiction is very dangerous,” Veskimägi says.

“There is nothing without electricity.”

Energy policy is not value neutral. That is why the Baltic countries want to operate the energy system with partners who share the same values, Veskimägi explains.

From the beginning of 2026, the Baltic countries will be synchronized to the frequency of the continental European electricity grid, which will then extend from Gibraltar to Narva. Veskimägi says that he himself would have liked the Baltic countries to join the Nordic sharing network, but the compromise with Latvia and Lithuania led to another solution.

Baltic it is about thirty years since the countries regained their independence. The common electricity grid with Russia is one of the last major infrastructures from the navel to the past.

Another major ongoing infrastructure change concerns the intermittent railway network in the Baltics, which is also the perpetrator of the rule of the eastern neighbor. With the Rail Baltica project, trains will soon run from the Baltics to Europe. The project has just received additional funding from the EU. The railway is expected to be completed in 2026.

According to Veskimägi, disconnection from the electricity grid is another step along the same lines with the accession to the European Union and NATO. It is a journey from east to west.

“When we cut power lines across the Narva River, we are also symbolically cutting off our last ties to the Soviet past,” Veskimägi says.

The decision of the Baltic countries to join the European electricity grid has also caused measures on the Russian side.

Kaliningrad, on the shores of the Baltic Sea under pressure from Poland and Lithuania, was previously dependent on lines passing through the Baltics. Russia built new power plants in Kaliningrad, and the region’s ability to operate independently has been successfully tested. Connections with Belarus are also being cut off, and a new nuclear power plant has just been completed.

From a technical point of view, the project has progressed in a good spirit for all parties, Veskimägi says.

“This difference is accepted by both parties, and cooperation at the technical level has been constructive.”

As a whole the budget for desynchronization is 1.65 billion euros. About 75% of this is covered by EU subsidies. This is the largest financial contribution from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

So far, three out of four rounds of funding have gone exactly as countries have hoped. The corona pandemic has not slowed down the project either.

The largest single contract is the construction of a submarine cable called Harmony Link from Lithuania to Poland. Its construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

In addition, power lines are being upgraded in the Baltic countries and synchronized condensers are being built to ensure stable electricity transmission.

The new power lines run in a north-south direction, unlike the old Soviet network that ran from west to east. The new lines connect the Baltic countries and the Nordic countries more efficiently.

Some sections of the lines are completely new, such as the Harku-Lihula-Sindi line passing through Soorebase. However, most of the new lines run in the corridors of the old power lines, ie no additional felling is needed for the new corridors.

Some of the old power lines will even be decommissioned. The new network is therefore shorter in kilometers than the old one. Land redeemed for power line corridors will be returned to landowners.

“They can then reforest these corridors, or do what they like on their lands,” Veskimägi says.

Some of the construction and refurbishment work on the lines has already been completed. The next construction projects will begin in the fall.

Huge work hardly affects the lives of ordinary people. In the end, switching from one power grid to another should happen so that no one notices anything.

The Baltic countries are also preparing to operate as an independent “island” before joining the continental European grid by 2026. This means that, if necessary, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania could operate a synchronized electricity grid.

The reason is again in geopolitics, ie in precarious neighborly relations with Russia and Belarus. There is still five years to go to join the continental European network, and in such a time window, everything has time to happen.

“The risk is that geopolitical tensions in our region could trigger an unplanned break from the Russian network that is not up to us. The risk is very small, but it still exists, and that is why we need to be prepared for it. ”

According to Veskimägi, the ability of the Baltic countries to act as an “island” is growing day by day. “I argue that even if such a situation came up tomorrow, we would be ready now.”

Projects is also justified by the environmental footprint. Russia’s energy production is not transparent and no reliable information is available on its emissions.

However, cheap energy is of interest in Europe. About 70 percent of Finland’s energy imports also come from Russia.

When the Baltics disconnect from the Russian grid, electricity trade with Russia will also end for the countries. That, in turn, can encourage fairer competition and investment, Veskimägi says.

“Currently, investors are holding back because they have to compete with Russian power plants that do not participate in emissions trading, do not commit to environmental standards, and thus also produce energy at a lower cost than European power plants.”

The energy of the Baltic countries is still strongly attached to fossil sources such as oil shale, natural gas and oil.

The solution can be found in solar power plants, bioenergy plants and the Baltic Proper, as well as stronger connections to the west, Veskimägi says.

Estonia and Latvia have already agreed on the construction of an offshore wind farm. In addition, at the end of 2020, the EU countries in the Baltic Sea region signed a declaration of intent for the Baltic Offshore Grid Initiative. The purpose of the project is to develop common wind power production areas.

Therefore, a new power line has also been built on the west coast of Estonia, where the greatest potential for renewable energy rests.

“The new line will allow us to bring much more variable solar and wind power from the west coast and Estonian islands in the future. This will help us move in a climate-neutral direction. ”