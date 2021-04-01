Energy Emissions from emissions trading facilities fell by almost 16 per cent last year

According to the Energy Agency, peat consumption fell by a quarter and coal by more than 40 percent last year compared to the previous year.

European Emissions from Finnish power and industrial plants included in the Union’s emissions trading fell by 15.7 per cent last year.

According to data released by the Energy Agency on Thursday, the total emissions of installations in the emissions trading sector last year were 19.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is 3.6 million tonnes less than in 2019.

Emissions from incineration plants decreased the most, by almost 3.0 million tonnes. Emissions from oil refining and pulp and paper production also decreased. The largest emitters were the steel company SSAB, the oil refiner Neste and the energy company Helen.

According to the Finnish Energy Agency, the development of emissions is affected by weather-induced fluctuations in the demand for heating energy and the Nordic water situation, which affects the stock exchange price of electricity and thus also the demand for separate production.

Consumption of almost all major energy fuels decreased in the emissions trading sector. In terms of energy, peat consumption fell by more than 40 per cent in the quarter and coal compared to the previous year.

Consumption of renewable fuels decreased by 5.3 per cent from the previous year’s level. In contrast, natural gas consumption increased by 16 percent compared to the previous year.