Energy Electricity transmission prices rose last year in 17 companies – the government will tell at 13.20 how to curb the increase in transmission prices, HS will follow directly

Overall, the household electricity bill remained at about the previous year’s level.

Rich One-fifth of network companies raised electricity transmission prices last year, says the Finnish Energy Agency. The increases were announced by 17 companies and ranged from 2% to 10%.

On average, from November 2019, taxable transmission prices for electricity rose by 2.5 per cent for households and 2.0 per cent for electric heaters.

A total of three network companies reduced their transfer prices.

Power the reasonableness of the increase in transfer prices has been the subject of lively public debate since 2016, when the network company Caruna announced that it would increase prices by 27 percent.

As a result Juha Sipilän the (central) government tightened regulation on transfer pricing. Still, the increases have been considered in part still unreasonable, and also Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has promised to intervene.

Marinin the government’s proposal will be submitted to parliament today. The aim is to further curb the rise in electricity distribution prices and cut the revenues of distribution companies.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) reports on the content of the proposal after the Government session. The press conference will begin at approximately 1:20 p.m. HS shows the press conference live.

Transfer fees account for roughly a third of the consumer’s electricity bill. The rest consists of the price of electricity and taxes.

According to the Energy Agency, the consumer’s electricity bill last year remained more or less at the previous year’s level.

In January 2021, households paid 0.2 per cent more for their total electricity than in November 2019. The decline in the electric heater increased by more than 0.6 per cent in just over a year.

Consumers now benefit from a fall in the wholesale market price of electricity. The households that benefited most from the decline were those whose contract linked the price of electricity directly to the price of exchange-traded electricity. At the end of 2019, the share of customers who entered into a stock exchange electricity contract was 11 per cent of all households.

The decline in wholesale prices is also reflected in the current electricity offer prices, which have fallen by 8.6 per cent for households and 6.6 per cent for electric heaters since November 2019. Prices for new fixed-term contracts have fallen by 5.4 per cent for electric heaters and by 1.7 per cent for households.

The decrease in delivery obligation prices has been smaller, prices for households have fallen by 2.7 per cent and for electric heaters by only 0.9 per cent.