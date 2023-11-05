Energy | Electricity production records were broken on Saturday, wind power being the biggest source of electricity

Finland has become, on average, self-sufficient in terms of electricity. We used to be the EU’s largest importer of electricity.

Finland new records were set on the electricity market on Saturday.

On Saturday, 13,166 megawatts of electricity were produced on average per hour.

The old record was from January 2023, when 13,122 megawatts of electricity were produced per hour.

On Saturday, a new wind power record of 5,397 megawatts, measured over an hour, was also set between 16:00 and 16:59.

The wind power capacity is 6,200 megawatts.

Wind power was the largest source of electrical energy on Saturday. The second largest was nuclear power and the third largest was hydropower.

“There has been a huge change here, developed over a long period of time, which is now being realized”, CEO of Energy Industry Jukka Leskelä explains the record breaking.

A lot of wind power capacity has been built, and at the same time nuclear power has come alongside.

“Electricity is almost emission-free, and we produce on average what we consume,” says Leskelä.

He says that Finland used to be an importer of electricity, and for about 15 years the largest electricity importer in the EU.

At the same time, the price of electricity has decreased.

On Saturday, the average price of electricity already hovered around half a cent per kilowatt hour.

“Now that the conditions are good, the price even goes negative.”

On Saturday according to measurements, electricity was exported from Finland during one hour on average about 2,860 megawatts.

More could have been exported to Sweden, but various technical problems in the Swedish network caused transfer restrictions on Saturday, Leskelä says.

Earlier in September, a measured average hourly power of approximately 3,100 megawatts was achieved in the export of electricity, according to the grid company Fingrid.