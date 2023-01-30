Energy | Electricity offers are approaching the 10-cent mark, compare contracts with yours

Exchange electricity has been exceptionally cheap in January, and the prices of fixed-term contracts are also getting cheaper. With HS’s calculator, you can compare your own electricity contract with other options.

Exchange electricity has even been exceptionally affordable in January – at least if you compare it to last year’s prices. January’s average daily price on the electricity exchange Nordpool, including taxes, was about 8.7 cents per kilowatt hour. The average price includes the entire month, including tomorrow’s Tuesday.

For example, a year ago in January, electricity on the stock exchange was more than a quarter more expensive, even if the reduction of the VAT on electricity from 24% to 10% is not taken into account in the current price.

Most recently, electricity on the exchange was as affordable on a monthly basis as it is now in January October 2021.

The background of January’s cheap electricity is partially mild and windy weather, partially due to the strongly reduced price of natural gas.

Previously in January, CEO of the grid company Fingrid Jukka Ruusunen evaluatethat this winter only a longer period of severe frost could jeopardize the availability of electricity.

Finland’s electricity production is still growing significantly at the beginning of February, when the Olkiluoto triple reactor is to continue electricity production mainly at full power.

Also the prices of fixed-price fixed-term contracts continue to fall. The Energy Agency in the electricity price comparison service there are already five contract offers where the taxable price of electricity is less than 15 cents per kilowatt hour.

In the cheapest contract offer, electric energy now costs about 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour. The six-month contract is offered by Vihreë älyenergia oy. As a rule, fixed-term contracts are for one or two years.

Fortum offers a two-year contract where the basic price of electricity is even cheaper, 11.7 cents per kilowatt hour. However, the price may decrease or increase somewhat depending on whether the electricity consumption is scheduled during the cheap or expensive hours of exchange electricity. At least Helen and Väre also offer similar combinations of fixed-price contract and exchange electricity.

Although the prices of fixed-term contracts have fallen to up to a third of the peak prices in the fall, they are still significantly more expensive than before the energy crisis.

Electricity contracts valid for the time being are still expensive. The cheapest contract offer of the Energy Agency’s service that is valid for the time being is 39.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

With the calculator below, you can compare your own electricity contract with different options.

Read more: Fixed-term electricity contracts taken out in the fall are becoming an expensive trap for many

Read more: Electricity may be affordable well into the fall – experts advise what should be done to change the contract