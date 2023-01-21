Energy | Electricity may be affordable well into the fall – experts advise what should be done to change the contract

The derivatives market predicts that electricity will remain more affordable in December also in the late winter and spring.

Exchange electricity and the prices of fixed-term electricity contracts in January have decreased from last fall and the end of the year thanks to the mild and windy weather.

The derivatives market predicts that electricity will remain more affordable in December also in the late winter and spring. According to derivatives, the price of electricity with the normal 24 percent value added tax will be around 17 cents per kilowatt hour in February and will drop to 11 cents per kilowatt hour in the second quarter.

In December, the average price of electricity on the stock exchange in the intraday spot market was about 27 cents per kilowatt hour.

Senior portfolio manager at the energy company Vattenfall Juho Kinni says that the electricity price level seems to be decreasing in light of electricity derivatives.

“The price level of completed deals has been falling, and from that we can draw the conclusion that price expectations for spring have fallen,” says Kinni.

Exchange electricity started getting cheaper shortly before the turn of the year. In January, the average price of electricity on the stock market has so far been nine cents per kilowatt hour, i.e. three times lower than the average in December.

During the first half of December, electricity on the exchange cost an average of almost 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

Gas company Gasum’s energy market services analyst Toni Sjöblom says that at the turn of the year consumption was lower than normal due to the holiday season and warm weather. In addition, abundant wind production together with the production of the test period of Teollisuuden Voima’s Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant greatly increased the supply.

“The price of electricity has come down and it seems that the price will continue, but a lot depends on how Olkiluoto 3 starts. The market is hopeful at the moment,” says Sjöblom.

The triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was able to continue full power tests at the end of December, which were interrupted due to pump damage detected in October. Tests are continuing at the beginning of February, and regular electricity production is scheduled to begin in early March.

Because electricity price trends have been falling based on derivatives, it may be worthwhile for a consumer changing electricity contracts to wait a few months with stock exchange electricity before settling on a fixed-term contract for a couple of years.

Vattenfall’s Kinni advises consumers to actively compete for offers and research their own electricity consumption. A single-family home user who uses a lot of electricity may appreciate price stability, while an apartment building resident may have the opportunity to wait for a good electricity offer.

“It’s worth at least checking the fixed-price contracts and calculating how much electricity would cost at that price for the next two years. And if you end up waiting, you should monitor the prices of electricity contracts every day, because the offers live according to the market situation,” says Kinni.

Gasumin’s Sjöblom also says that the consumer should take into account his own tolerance for electricity price changes when he makes a choice between a fixed-term or exchange-traded electricity contract.

“At the moment, it seems that there is no particular risk in waiting a while before concluding a firm contract.”

Electrical derivatives prices should be treated with caution, because during the energy crisis they have predicted the price development of stock exchange electricity more unreliable than usual.

For example, the tax-free price of electricity delivered in January was 10–15 cents per kilowatt-hour in December on the derivatives market, while in January the exchange price has often been below 10 cents per kilowatt-hour.

At the height of the energy crisis in early autumn, derivatives trading was exceptionally low. Electricity companies reduced their derivatives trading because the sudden increase in the price of electricity increased the risks of trading and increased the collateral requirements required from market participants to such a large extent that there was a risk that the companies would run into payment difficulties as a result.

According to experts, the electricity derivative market has become more lively since the fall, and electricity buyers and sellers are no longer as cautious as six months ago.

“Since the price of electricity has more than halved, the collateral requirements have decreased. The electricity company is now able to run a larger trading volume with the same amount of money than at the time of high electricity prices,” says Vattenfall’s Kinni.

However, trading volumes are still not as large as before, says Gasumin Sjöblom. Trading has moved from the derivatives exchange to bilateral trading between electricity buyer and seller.

“Since large collaterals are required in the electricity exchange, many operators have clearly ended up trading bilaterally instead of the electricity exchange,” says Sjöblom.

In the bilateral trading of electricity, cash collateral is usually not used at all. Because of this, the derivatives exchange is trying to find out whether it is possible to start using bank guarantees, which have lower financing costs, instead of cash collateral in exchange trading.