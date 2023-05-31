Energy | Electricity is now cheaper in Finland than in years – the price is almost the cheapest in Europe

In May, the average price of electricity on the exchange was cheaper than in Finland only in Northern and Central Sweden and Northern Norway.

Stock price electricity is now exceptionally cheap in Finland. According to the electricity exchange Nordpool, the tax-free average price of electricity in May was around 26.6 euros per megawatt hour.

The price is exceptionally low, as such cheap electricity has not been sold in Finland since July 2020. At that time, electricity cost an average of 20.21 euros per megawatt hour.

For example, a year ago in May, the price of electricity in Finland was five times higher than what we see now.

May’s cheap prices were reflected, for example, in the fact that there were three days in May when the daily average price was negative. Also on Wednesday, May 31, the average price of stock exchange electricity is negative. At that time, electricity is practically free for users.

Exchange electricity in Finland has been really cheap in May, even in European comparison. In Europe, electricity was cheaper than in Finland only in Tromsø in northern Norway and in northern and central Sweden.