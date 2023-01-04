Energy | Electricity is cheap on Thursday, even though the frost is getting tougher – that’s what it’s all about

In January, electricity has so far cost an average of just over 10 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electric costs an average of 12.3 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday, even though the frost is getting tougher.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the frost will intensify on the night before Thursday. Up to 10 degrees of frost has been predicted for the southwest archipelago and 20 degrees for the south coast. The Meteorological Institute’s forecast for Friday and Saturday is promising biting frost all over the country. In southern Finland, it can be as cold as 15-20 degrees, from southern Ostrobothnia to the north, it can be as cold as 25 degrees.

Read more: Now it’s also getting colder in the south – “Because of the currents, the cold feels really biting”

The intensifying frost increases electricity consumption. However, the development of the price of electricity indicates that there are not very big changes in the prices. In January, electricity has so far cost an average of just over 10 cents per kilowatt hour.

December was divided in terms of the price of electricity, when at the beginning of the month the daily average price hovered around 50 cents at its most expensive, but at the turn of the year the price was close to zero. In December, electricity cost an average of 27.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

Power the price and sufficiency are affected, for example, by freezing temperatures and the electricity production of Olkiluoto 3.

The grid company Fingrid anticipates that the electricity should be sufficient despite the freezing temperatures, and there also seem to be no recurring power outages from the end of the week.

Even though the coldest weather for the rest of the week falls on the holidays, Fingrid’s CEO Jukka Ruusunen also, the timing of the epiphany on Friday makes the situation easier, because industry and the public sector are largely closed at that time. According to him, the price is also affected by the fact that the frost forecasts are still moderate, despite the fact that even in the south the readings can be as low as 15 degrees below zero.

The sufficiency of electricity is also affected by the trial operation of the Olkiluoto triple reactor, which continues over the weekend.

Correction 4.1. 8:58 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, electricity costs an average of 12.3 cents per kilowatt hour on Thursday, not on Wednesday.